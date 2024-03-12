This GOP Candidate's Barron Trump Impression Is Totally Backfiring

If there's one thing that could lose you supporters in the Republican party these days, it's not backing Donald Trump. That may also include coming after his children. Brandon Herrera, who has amassed a huge YouTube following with posts primarily about and in support of guns and the Second Amendment, is running for the House of Representatives seat for Texas's 23rd congressional district, which runs along the Mexico border and includes Uvalde, Texas.

Some think that footage of him joining in on making fun of Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump, on the "Unsubscribe" podcast — Herrera's a co-host along with three other YouTubers — could potentially end up tanking his attempts to oust incumbent Representative Tony Gonzales if Donald gets wind of it and doesn't find the jokes funny. Herrera gave a joke-y impression of Barron saying, "Daddy's coming, daddy's angry," via YouTube. The jokes on a whole seemed to center around Barron's height — Barron being taller than his dad is rumored to be a source of tension for Donald.

Someone close to Trump told the Daily Beast that if Herrera, "actually said these vile things, he has no place in the party." Reese Gorman, the Daily Beast reporter who wrote the article, posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter. Herrera himself replied to Gorman's post on X, saying, "It's called having a sense of humor, makes you more fun at parties Reese."