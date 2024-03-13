Tragic Details About Katharine Hepburn's Life

What has been regarded by many, including her friends and family, as the chief tragedy of Katharine's life was the death of her older brother Tom at 15 years old. The painful incident would follow the star all her life and repeatedly came up in her interviews toward the end of her life.

It was spring 1921, and Katharine and Tom were enjoying the Easter holidays at their godmother Mary Towle's home in Greenwich Village, away from their parents and four other siblings. After eating breakfast with Mary, 13-year-old Katharine was asked to wake her brother for fear that the two siblings would miss their train back home to Connecticut. As the story goes, Katharine ran to the attic bedroom where Tom had been staying. She knocked on the door, but there was no answer. She knocked again and called his name, but was only met with silence.

When the teenager opened the door, her life was irrevocably changed. She discovered that her older brother had died by suicide. It's undeniable that this experience traumatized Katharine. Years later, she revealed, "After Tom was gone, I believe my personality changed. I went from being totally open to life to being closed to life. You might say ingrown, sort of like a toenail can get when your shoe is too small" (via Express).

