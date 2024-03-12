Ivanka's Reaction To Trump In New Video Doesn't Help Rift Speculation
Anyone can see that Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House, and unlike the first time around, she hasn't joined him much on his latest campaign trail. It's clear that Ivanka's priorities are different than they once were, and she's no longer invested in politics. Yet, her absence from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has some people wondering more about him than about her. For those suspicious of a rift between Donald and Ivanka, a new video of the father-daughter duo may just prove the theory further. By the looks of the footage, it seems that Donald blatantly snubbed his grandson.
On Saturday, March 9, the second-time presidential hopeful attended the MMA fight, UFC 299, in Miami, Florida. Donald watched the fight with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Since rumors have been swirling that Donald is no longer one big, happy family with his daughter and son-in-law, it was noteworthy that the trio attended the very public event together. It's safe to say that this was a PR move, and beyond that, Donald was more than a spectator. All eyes were on him as he walked into the Kaseya Centre. Fans cheered and even gave a standing ovation as Kid Rock's "American Badass" was blasted over the speakers. Clearly this evening wasn't just about entertainment — it was an important public appearance. Yet, one bit of footage may tell a different story than the political figure intended.
The Trumps' body language speaks volumes
A video of Donald Trump's grand entrance into UFC 299 was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 12, and it gained over 945,000 views in less than a day. The video shows Donald taking time to shake hands and meet fans while entering the arena. As he made his way through the crowd, Donald leaned in to give Ivanka a hug and kiss on the cheek. Yet, he moved on to the next person in the audience to shake hands, rather than greeting, or even noticing, Ivanka's young son. While it is possible that Donald simply didn't see his grandson amidst the chaos, there's no denying that ignoring him to greet strangers didn't give a good impression.
The awkward snub was enough to get more than a few folks in the comment section talking. Yet, that wasn't the only off-putting moment in this short video. After Donald ignored his grandson, who was clearly attempting to greet him, Ivanka put her hand on the child's shoulder. The video then cuts to another clip that shows Ivanka from another angle; she swiftly transitions from a big grin to a scowl as she tends to her son. It seems clear that she's letting her true feelings show when she no longer thinks that she needs to fake a smile for the cameras. While this video isn't proof that there's bad blood between Donald and Ivanka, the uncomfortable moment certainly doesn't bode well.
Trump's snub puts a spotlight on his suspicious family dynamics
Unsurprisingly, the comment section on the infamous video sparked conversation. One comment called the interaction "cold," while another zoomed in on Donald Trump's grandson's disappointed face after the apparent snub. Regardless of the real family dynamics behind this moment that was caught on camera, it certainly didn't give a good impression. In fact, it may have undone some of what Donald was trying to do by appearing at a social event alongside his daughter and son-in-law.
The speculation about Donald's family life doesn't start and end with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Donald's wife, Melania Trump, has also been notably missing from the campaign trail, and their son, Barron Trump has been on a similarly private path. It's clear that Donald's support from his family is very different than it was during his first presidential campaign. Despite the glaring difference, though, Donald is seemingly attempting to bring Ivanka and Kushner back into the fold — at least for the purposes of public perception. There have even been rumors swirling that Donald is considering giving Kushner a major role in his administration should he return to the White House. Surely, the promise of power could persuade his family to support him more openly. In terms of the public, though, Donald may need to do a bit of damage control to prove to everyone that he's a doting and attentive grandfather.