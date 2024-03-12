Ivanka's Reaction To Trump In New Video Doesn't Help Rift Speculation

Anyone can see that Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House, and unlike the first time around, she hasn't joined him much on his latest campaign trail. It's clear that Ivanka's priorities are different than they once were, and she's no longer invested in politics. Yet, her absence from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has some people wondering more about him than about her. For those suspicious of a rift between Donald and Ivanka, a new video of the father-daughter duo may just prove the theory further. By the looks of the footage, it seems that Donald blatantly snubbed his grandson.

On Saturday, March 9, the second-time presidential hopeful attended the MMA fight, UFC 299, in Miami, Florida. Donald watched the fight with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Since rumors have been swirling that Donald is no longer one big, happy family with his daughter and son-in-law, it was noteworthy that the trio attended the very public event together. It's safe to say that this was a PR move, and beyond that, Donald was more than a spectator. All eyes were on him as he walked into the Kaseya Centre. Fans cheered and even gave a standing ovation as Kid Rock's "American Badass" was blasted over the speakers. Clearly this evening wasn't just about entertainment — it was an important public appearance. Yet, one bit of footage may tell a different story than the political figure intended.