How Does Gwyneth Paltrow Feel About Ex-Husband Chris Martin Marrying Dakota Johnson?
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's super private relationship might've reached its next stage far before anyone knew. Although the "Madame Web" star was first spotted wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger around 2020, we only received confirmation about their engagement in 2024. An insider told People that the Coldplay frontman had popped the question a while ago, but neither of them felt pressured to tie the knot ASAP despite having a longstanding romance that started in 2017.
Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022, Johnson revealed that mutual friends introduced them, and that they instantly got on like a house fire. Other than that, she didn't go into much detail. Through the years, The "50 Shades of Grey" star dodged questions about their relationship with short answers that shut down prying interviewers. However, their need for privacy didn't get in the way of date nights, vacations, and the occasional hangouts with the "Yellow" singer's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.
In November 2018, E! reported that Johnson and Martin had spent Thanksgiving with Paltrow, her husband Brad Falchuk, and the former couple's two kids, Apple and Moses Martin. An insider told the outlet that Johnson had made a good impression on the children and Paltrow. "Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris," they explained. "They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship." Since she went on to gush about Johnson herself a few years later, it's safe to assume that Paltrow is pleased about the engagement.
Gwyneth Paltrow adores Dakota Johnson
In a 2020 Harper's Bazaar interview, Gwyneth Paltrow shared how she felt about her ex-husband Chris Martin's partner, Dakota Johnson. "I love her," Paltrow gushed. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional ... I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."
A source shared similar sentiments with People in May 2019 when they mentioned that Paltrow had gone the extra mile to welcome Johnson into their blended family, and even asked her to join them on family holidays. Johnson seemed to have taken her up on that offer, because in August 2019 she and her beau joined Paltrow and Brad Falchuk for a fun time in the Hamptons. The People source also explained that the "Se7en" actor felt incredibly happy in her marriage with Falchuk, so she had no reason to be insecure about the "Persuasion" star's addition to their family.
In October 2019, we saw an example of Paltrow's love for Johnson when she took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday in a short but sweet caption accompanied by a snap of her holding Martin's pup.The "Shakespeare in Love" Oscar winner once again spoke highly of Johnson's wonderful personality and their friendship in an October 2023 Instagram Q&A sesh. A month later, Paltrow shared a picture of herself holding hands with Johnson on a walk.
Dakota Johnson has bonded with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids
In Gwyneth Paltrow's Harper's Bazaar chat, the interviewer mentioned that some may find her friendship with Dakota Johnson a little strange. Paltrow replied that she "consciously uncoupled" with Chris Martin for a good reason, but that didn't mean their entire relationship was over. She elaborated that since they started co-parenting their kids, their love had taken on a more uncomplicated form that allowed them to be their best selves around each other.
Since her children are at the core of the strong relationship Paltrow has with Martin today, she must've been pleased with the sweet words Johnson had for them in her 2024 Bustle interview. "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," she said of being a stepmom to Apple Martin and Moses Martin. The actor went on to share a heartfelt quote from her childhood that accurately portrayed her feelings about her blended family: "'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you're actually born to."
Throughout Johnson and Martin's seven-year relationship, we have seen her hang out with his kids several times. In 2019, InTouch Weekly reported that Apple and Johnson had bonded over coffee runs and shopping sprees. Meanwhile, Moses accompanied the couple to Naples and we saw a picture of Martin capturing the moment where his son and his partner walked arm-in-arm.