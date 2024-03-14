How Does Gwyneth Paltrow Feel About Ex-Husband Chris Martin Marrying Dakota Johnson?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's super private relationship might've reached its next stage far before anyone knew. Although the "Madame Web" star was first spotted wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger around 2020, we only received confirmation about their engagement in 2024. An insider told People that the Coldplay frontman had popped the question a while ago, but neither of them felt pressured to tie the knot ASAP despite having a longstanding romance that started in 2017.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2022, Johnson revealed that mutual friends introduced them, and that they instantly got on like a house fire. Other than that, she didn't go into much detail. Through the years, The "50 Shades of Grey" star dodged questions about their relationship with short answers that shut down prying interviewers. However, their need for privacy didn't get in the way of date nights, vacations, and the occasional hangouts with the "Yellow" singer's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

In November 2018, E! reported that Johnson and Martin had spent Thanksgiving with Paltrow, her husband Brad Falchuk, and the former couple's two kids, Apple and Moses Martin. An insider told the outlet that Johnson had made a good impression on the children and Paltrow. "Gwyneth thinks she is lovely. She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris," they explained. "They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship." Since she went on to gush about Johnson herself a few years later, it's safe to assume that Paltrow is pleased about the engagement.