A Look At The Friendship Between Below Deck Besties Jessika Makanalani And Heather Kapiolani

Some people have questioned if "Below Deck" is real or staged, but one thing's for certain — the drama is real. Very often on "Below Deck" and its many spin-offs, the members of the charter crew may butt heads. Sometimes, even the captains get in on the drama, evidenced by the feud between Captain Sandy and Captain Lee. It's not all bad blood on the open ocean, however. Crew members often strike up friendships or romantic relationships, likely due to the close quarters and amount of time they spend together. One pair of "Below Deck" stars who were in different versions of the show are actually friends off-screen.

Stew Jessika Makanalani (also known as Jessika Asai) from "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8 is friends with Heather Kapiolani (also known as Heather Chase), who was the chief stew in "Below Deck" Season 9. They met before either of them entered the world of reality television.

In 2018, Makanalani shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Kapiolani with the caption, "allll the way from Hawaii to Fort Lauderdale ... Can't wait to see what the future holds for our drunken nights & crazy adventures." Makanalani also included multiple hashtags, one being "#yachties," so both of them were working on yachts prior to their time on "Below Deck."