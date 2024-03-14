Kate Middleton's Family Made Their Feelings About Meghan Markle Extremely Clear

In-law drama is tough enough when it involves your partner's immediate family, but add other in-laws to the mix, and it can lead to a disaster of "RHONY" proportions. When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, first began dating Meghan Markle, they both knew she would have to pass muster with the senior members of The Firm, most especially his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. But the couple might not have fully realized there might be issues with the extended family. Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly began feuding almost from the start, and the now-infamous dust-up over the bridesmaid dress Princess Charlotte was to wear at Meghan and Harry's wedding made it clear the sisters-in-law were never going to be best friends. The 2023 Omid Scobie biography "Endgame" claims the Sussexes' many public allegations about the palace have made the Princess of Wales wary of trusting them ever again.

That iciness has extended to the princess's family, as well; we're not going to see the duchess palling around with her sister-in-law's family anytime soon. Her role in the infamous "Megxit" and her alleged attitude toward the future queen consort has the Middletons circled protectively around their beloved daughter, sister, and niece. Gary Goldsmith, Kate's tell-all uncle, once quipped to the Daily Mail, "[I]f there's a manual on 'How Not To Behave When Joining The Royal Family', Meghan has been following it word for word!"