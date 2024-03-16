Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt's Love Triangle Drama, Explained

"The Hills" epitomized the late 2000s on MTV, serving up some of the most riveting moments in reality television. With Lauren Conrad as the fashionable protagonist, the show delved into her personal and professional pursuits while also spotlighting her social circle. While some scenes were exaggerated for dramatic effect, others were undeniably authentic, including some of the heated conflicts. One of the show's most infamous feuds unfolded between Conrad and her then-best friend and roommate, Heidi Montag, and their differences still haven't been resolved.

All hell broke loose when, in 2006, Montag met Spencer Pratt, her now-husband, whom she started dating on-and-off. A year later, Pratt joined the cast of "The Hills," disrupting the already established cast, particularly Conrad. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Pratt admitted that he wanted to overshadow Conrad as the main figure of the series in order to elevate his relationship with Montag to the forefront of the storyline. "When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous," Pratt told People in 2019.

However, in a surprising revelation years later, Montag shared that Conrad was actually interested in Pratt before their drama erupted on "The Hills." During an appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Montag said of Conrad, "She loved Spencer to the point where I was like, 'OK, you don't need to love him that much,'" shedding new light on their intricate love triangle.