Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt's Love Triangle Drama, Explained
"The Hills" epitomized the late 2000s on MTV, serving up some of the most riveting moments in reality television. With Lauren Conrad as the fashionable protagonist, the show delved into her personal and professional pursuits while also spotlighting her social circle. While some scenes were exaggerated for dramatic effect, others were undeniably authentic, including some of the heated conflicts. One of the show's most infamous feuds unfolded between Conrad and her then-best friend and roommate, Heidi Montag, and their differences still haven't been resolved.
All hell broke loose when, in 2006, Montag met Spencer Pratt, her now-husband, whom she started dating on-and-off. A year later, Pratt joined the cast of "The Hills," disrupting the already established cast, particularly Conrad. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Pratt admitted that he wanted to overshadow Conrad as the main figure of the series in order to elevate his relationship with Montag to the forefront of the storyline. "When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous," Pratt told People in 2019.
However, in a surprising revelation years later, Montag shared that Conrad was actually interested in Pratt before their drama erupted on "The Hills." During an appearance on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Montag said of Conrad, "She loved Spencer to the point where I was like, 'OK, you don't need to love him that much,'" shedding new light on their intricate love triangle.
Brody Jenner appears to have unintentionally fueled the drama
Lauren Conrad's animosity towards Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt appears to have had deeper roots than we initially thought. When speaking on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Montag recalled Conrad wanting Pratt to meet her father, despite Pratt not having met Montag's family yet. "There were a few points where she was like, 'My dad would just love you," Montag noted. While the reality star didn't delve into further details of their love triangle drama, she recounted the moment when Conrad's feelings toward her and Pratt turned sour.
According to the pair, Conrad flipped the script on them when her then-beau, Brody Jenner (the Kardashians' step-sibling), decided to end their relationship. Notably, Jenner was Pratt's best friend, and Conrad wanted both of them out of her life. Montag shared, "And then she [was] like, 'We're done with them,' basically." However, Montag refused to go along with Conrad's plan and continued her relationship with Pratt both on and off screen.
Apart from the romantic aspect of their feud, Conrad also took issue with no longer being the main focus on "The Hills." During her interview with Vice, Montag explained, "[Conrad] didn't like someone coming in and changing up the formula because it was her world and she wanted it to stay that way." Interestingly, while Montag admitted to being open to burying the hatchet, she might be the only one.
Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad will likely never be friends again
Heidi Montag has been open about wanting to move past her infamous feud with Lauren Conrad on multiple occasions, but it appears the sentiment never made its way to her former best friend. During her appearance on the "NoFilter With Zack Peter" podcast in 2018, Montag said of the possibility of a reconciliation with Conrad, "It would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, 'Hey, that was crazy, I wish you the best,' type of thing." However, she noted that Conrad would likely not be interested in rebuilding their bond.
Four years later, Montag revisited the topic in an interview with Us Weekly, stating that becoming a mother made her realize "how unimportant so much of the drama [with Conrad] is." She revealed that she hadn't spoken to Conrad for a while but did share that their last interaction was amicable. "We're just on such different paths at this point," Montag remarked before wishing Conrad all the best.
Notably, Conrad reportedly fell out of touch with most of the "The Hills" cast, making it less surprising that she isn't actively keeping up with Montag and Pratt, especially after their messy love triangle drama went down. As Conrad continues to distance herself from her former reality co-stars, we wouldn't hold our breath for any kind of reunion involving her, Montag, and Pratt.