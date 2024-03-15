The Time Cindy Crawford Got To Meet Princess Diana And Prince William

The 90s were dominated by original supermodels like Cindy Crawford. These models were instantly recognizable since their pictures were everywhere. They captured the public's imagination and built long-lasting careers. Crawford, for instance, has worked with Revlon and starred in Pepsi Super Bowl commercials, among other ventures.

As a kid, William, Prince of Wales, was captivated by these famous models. William's fandom became a catalyst for Princess Diana's well-honed sense of mischief. Diana reportedly loved to concoct all kinds of funny schemes, including a hilarious cake for William's 13th birthday. Diana further shocked her kids by giving them cards with mortifying exteriors (but heartfelt notes inside). In this case, the princess used her royal connections to discover how William would react if he met his supermodel idols in person. "I came home from school to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs ... I went bright red and didn't know quite what to say," William recalled in 2017 (via Express). "I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."

William wasn't the only one speechless. Also in 2017, Crawford shared her memory of the experience. The supermodel reminisced that Diana personally invited her to Kensington Palace for tea. "I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but [I] remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend," Crawford recalled on Instagram.