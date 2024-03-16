Britney Spears' Split From Justin Timberlake Hurt Her More Than We Know

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' romance began in 1999, leading to them becoming one of pop's biggest couples. Their parting in March 2002 was just as widely publicized. Breakup rumors had been swirling in the weeks leading up to their announcement. Spears had stopped wearing a promise ring given to her by Timberlake, and during a press run for her film," Crossroads," she admitted that the three-year relationship was over. While Timberlake acknowledged he was heartbroken over things ending, Spears may have been more hurt than we knew.

Timberlake's actions after the split seemed to disparage his ex. In his video for his first solo single, "Cry Me a River," he included a Spears lookalike. At the time, it appeared that Timberlake might have been trying to make the "Oops ... I Did It Again" star look like the bad person who caused their turmoil. During a November 2003 interview, Spears pushed back against this, telling Diane Sawyer, "I'm not technically saying he's wrong, but I'm not technically saying he's right either. It was a really weird time ... I just felt exploited and weird." While Spears put on a brave face, being dumped by Timberlake may have taken a lasting emotional toll.