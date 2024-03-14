We Need To Leave Harry And Meghan Out Of Kate Middleton's Photo Drama

Such is the power of social media: The first family photo of Kate Middleton since her surgery became a palace PR nightmare after sharp-eyed followers noticed evidence the picture of the Princess of Wales had been edited. Blurry details and glitches galore all pointed to Photoshop manipulation, and major news agencies pulled it out of their circulation as per their code of ethics. The uproar resulted in a follow-up apology from Kate on X, a clarifying caption on the Wales' Instagram, and, worst of all, a massive display of whatabout-ism.

This latest palace embarrassment, for once, had nothing whatsoever to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But keyboard critics insisted on dragging them into the debate with the battle cry: They did it too! Famous pictures of the couple were brought into social media evidence, with accusations of similar Photoshop tampering. Photographer Nisan Harriman found himself forced to defend his own portrait of the Sussexes' second pregnancy announcement. Rumor had it Meghan and Harry had posed in an open meadow, and the jacaranda tree in the photo had been edited in later. Harriman posted proof of the original image, declaring the only tweak he made was an artistic choice to add a black-and-white filter.

But even if the photog had cropped a tree into the Sussex portrait — or a flower or a family of purple llamas — it would still be a false equivalency. The issue of Kate's picture is much bigger than a mere editing job.