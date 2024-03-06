Kate Middleton's Canceled Comeback Leaves Us More Confused Than Ever
Days after the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be attending the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2024, the announcement was cryptically revoked, leaving us to wonder — is it time to start worrying about Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace has been disconcertingly tight-lipped about the princess ever since it first announced she was undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in late January 2024.
Although the palace's initial statement said Middleton would not attend any public events until after Easter, her continued absence is starting to spark anxieties and conspiracies regarding her whereabouts and well-being. On March 4, 2024, TMZ shared what appeared to be a picture of Kate riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. But many think the grainy, far-away photos of Kate Middleton's alleged reemergence are seriously suspect.
No more than 48 hours after these paparazzi photos were shared, the announcement on the British military's website regarding Kate's attendance at the June ceremony was rescinded without explanation. This is one of many royal cancellations in early 2024, with Kate's husband William, Prince of Wales, skipping his godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial service due to "personal reasons" a week earlier.
The cancelation was allegedly due to royal announcement protocol
The news of Kate Middleton's attendance at the June 2024 Trooping of the Color parade made waves as the first announcement of the princess' return to the public since December 2023. But according to The Independent, the claim was made without the approval of Kensington Palace. Middleton's office is the only institution authorized to announce her attendance at a public event. Although it would stand to reason she would attend due to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guard, that can only be confirmed by the palace.
Given her history of making even brief appearances after major life events, such as the birth of her children, Middleton's continued absence from the public eye has roused speculation worldwide. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace attempted to quell these suspicions with a statement on February 29 (via People), saying, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."
The palace previously stated that Middleton's surgery was not cancer-related. It has also denounced particularly shocking rumors, such as Spanish TV show host Concha Calleja's claims that the princess had to be placed in an induced coma after experiencing complications from the unknown surgery. Of course, the only thing likely to silence this mystery once and for all is for Kate Middleton to return to the public and confirm that she's okay.