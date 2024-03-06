Kate Middleton's Canceled Comeback Leaves Us More Confused Than Ever

Days after the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be attending the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2024, the announcement was cryptically revoked, leaving us to wonder — is it time to start worrying about Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace has been disconcertingly tight-lipped about the princess ever since it first announced she was undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in late January 2024.

Although the palace's initial statement said Middleton would not attend any public events until after Easter, her continued absence is starting to spark anxieties and conspiracies regarding her whereabouts and well-being. On March 4, 2024, TMZ shared what appeared to be a picture of Kate riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. But many think the grainy, far-away photos of Kate Middleton's alleged reemergence are seriously suspect.

No more than 48 hours after these paparazzi photos were shared, the announcement on the British military's website regarding Kate's attendance at the June ceremony was rescinded without explanation. This is one of many royal cancellations in early 2024, with Kate's husband William, Prince of Wales, skipping his godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial service due to "personal reasons" a week earlier.