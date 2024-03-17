Pippa Middleton's Most Controversial Moments

Flashback to 2012 when Pippa Middleton found herself in the middle of a gun scandal. This drama went down when paparazzi snapped photos of Catherine, Princess of Wales' sister in a car with friends in Paris, France, showing one man in the vehicle pointing a gun at the photographers. Had the gun been real, the man pointing it could have faced up to seven years behind bars. Pippa (and anyone else in the car) could also have been charged if it was found they were involved.

The gun photo was quite the tabloid scandal, but it turns out the weapon was in fact fake and no charges were ever filed. One of the paparazzi even downplayed the drama while speaking to French outlet Gala. "When the driver took out the plastic gun, it was for a laugh, to have fun, it was done in a friendly way," the unnamed paparazzi told the outlet (via The Hollywood Reporter). "When the car parked, I touched the plastic gun that the driver showed me. You can find it in any toy store."

Pippa's friend, Arthur de Soultrait, who was also in the car, issued a statement to Us Weekly apologizing for the incident. "Obviously [Pippa] had no idea that he was going to do that and told him to stop immediately. She did not find it funny," he said. Fake or not, being photographed near a gun isn't exactly befitting someone who is royal adjacent.