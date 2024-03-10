What To Know About Kate Middleton's Controversial Uncle, Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton's sibling and the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been outspoken about the royal family in the past. For instance, Goldsmith was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries when he felt his niece was depicted unfavorably.

In March 2024, Goldsmith appeared on the U.K. reality show "Celebrity Big Brother," reportedly causing his relatives to worry that he might divulge private information. In a clip from the show, Goldsmith admitted to a desire to create trouble. "People think I'm a bit of a bad boy," he explained (via CNN). "Winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger."

Goldsmith has had his own share of difficulties in the past. In the mid-2000s, he was the director of an IT company. A year after he sold his shares in the business, he bought a home on the Spanish island of Ibiza. While the place was a hang-out for family and royal guests, it was also the location of an uncomfortable 2009 encounter between Goldsmith and media members traveling incognito. During their visit, Goldsmith talked volubly about Kate and William, Prince of Wales. Although this was well before their November 2010 engagement, Goldsmith believed he'd play an outsized role at what would become a fan-favorite royal wedding. Goldsmith was also candid about how to procure drugs, and he was photographed with some questionable substances that reportedly looked like cocaine.