What To Know About Kate Middleton's Controversial Uncle, Gary Goldsmith
Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton's sibling and the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been outspoken about the royal family in the past. For instance, Goldsmith was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries when he felt his niece was depicted unfavorably.
In March 2024, Goldsmith appeared on the U.K. reality show "Celebrity Big Brother," reportedly causing his relatives to worry that he might divulge private information. In a clip from the show, Goldsmith admitted to a desire to create trouble. "People think I'm a bit of a bad boy," he explained (via CNN). "Winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger."
Goldsmith has had his own share of difficulties in the past. In the mid-2000s, he was the director of an IT company. A year after he sold his shares in the business, he bought a home on the Spanish island of Ibiza. While the place was a hang-out for family and royal guests, it was also the location of an uncomfortable 2009 encounter between Goldsmith and media members traveling incognito. During their visit, Goldsmith talked volubly about Kate and William, Prince of Wales. Although this was well before their November 2010 engagement, Goldsmith believed he'd play an outsized role at what would become a fan-favorite royal wedding. Goldsmith was also candid about how to procure drugs, and he was photographed with some questionable substances that reportedly looked like cocaine.
Goldsmith was charged with and pleaded guilty to assault
In 2017, Gary Goldsmith experienced legal trouble. He pleaded guilty to assault charges after a fight with his then-wife, Julie-Ann Brown, turned violent. The couple had been married since 2012. They had just arrived home, and as a verbal disagreement escalated, a witness saw Goldsmith strike Brown with enough force that she collapsed and appeared unconscious. The judge in the proceedings opted to sentence Goldsmith with community service, a fine, and court-mandated rehab.
Goldsmith has been contrite when addressing this incident from his past. "I made a mistake, a personal row seven years ago which was publicly exposed that I've worked endlessly for seven years to put right," he explained, per The Telegraph. "The offense is long since spent, however, my regret continues." Even so, Women's Aid, a U.K.-based organization dedicated to eradicating domestic abuse, asserted that Goldsmith should not have been chosen to participate on "Celebrity Big Brother" due to his past assault conviction. They believed that Goldsmith's presence on the show sent an insensitive message, particularly to survivors.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Goldsmith has been complimenting Kate in the press for over a decade
During his "Celebrity Big Brother" appearance, Gary Goldsmith was inevitably asked about the health of his niece, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Amid wild theories about Kate's absence while recovering from abdominal surgery, Goldsmith requested that individuals give her time to focus on recuperating and prioritizing her family's needs.
When asked for specifics about Kate, Goldsmith was guarded in his response. "There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," he explained on the show (via Sky News). "She's getting the best care in the world." To fulfill a desire for royal anecdotes, Goldsmith provided an innocuous account of his first encounter with William, Prince of Wales, describing joining him and Kate for a meal.
In 2013, Goldsmith began speaking to the media as he worked to rehabilitate his public image after the 2009 Ibiza incident. At the time, he was full of praise for his niece and William, noting that he thought they had a strong bond even back in their dating days. Despite his controversial image, Goldsmith has also commented that he and the rest of his family have a tight relationship. "I've got a good heart, and I care about people. We have never fallen out," Goldsmith informed the Daily Mail.