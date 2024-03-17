Hallmark's David Gridley Had A Rough Time Filming Love In Zion National

David Gridley made his Hallmark debut with the 2023 flick "Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance." Gridley stars as Adam, a park ranger from the Pueblo Nation, while his co-star Cindy Busby, known as one of Hallmark's biggest outdoor stars, plays museum curator Lauren. The movie was filmed on location at the national park in Utah, with both actors being able to experience the beautiful scenery firsthand.

Even so, Gridley's filming experience wasn't without its obstacles, as the Hallmark star faced "gnarly" food poisoning early on in the process. "The first day of shooting, I'm just like trying to survive and, and put on a face because the night before I was sick all night," he told Just Jared. "That was a unique challenge, and was probably the hardest day on set. I think we had 10 pages [that first day], so it was just, you know, a ton of dialogue and, I'm just trying to push through."

While Gridley is a Hallmark newbie, you might recognize the actor from his many guest appearances on shows like "Army Wives," "Dynasty," and "The Last Ship." He's also landed recurring roles in the TV shows "Guidance" and "Team Kaylee." Even though Gridley had somewhat of a rough time filming his first Hallmark flick, we're glad he was able to make it out the other side with such a beautiful movie.