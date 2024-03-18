What The Cast Of Jon And Kate Plus 8 Are Doing Today

Note: This article discusses allegations of abuse.

TLC premiered some seriously bingeable shows back in the mid-'00s, including "What Not to Wear," "Say Yes to the Dress," and "LA Ink." While the wildly popular "Jon & Kate Plus 8" first aired in 2007 on Discovery Health, it soon joined TLC's drama-filled lineup. The show documented Jon and Kate Gosselin's lives in Pennsylvania as they raise their eight children: their older set of twins and the couple's sextuplets. Ultimately, the series only lasted three years and five seasons, as the untold truth of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" came to light.

It was announced in May 2009 that Jon had allegedly been having an affair, leading Kate to file for divorce shortly after. Their divorce was finalized in December of that year and Kate received custody of all eight children. Of course, TLC had to change gears, and come 2010, "Kate Plus 8" continued to chronicle the lives of the Gosselins, minus Jon, until 2017.

Controversy continued to surround the reality show family over the years, including further custody battles, Collin (one of the sextuplets) being institutionalized, and allegations of abuse thrown around. With the family having been tragically torn apart, it's been a long time since the Gosselins have been seen all together, leading fans to wonder what the cast of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" looks like today.