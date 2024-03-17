Sally Field Had A Brief Stint On A Dating Gameshow Before Her Big Break

It's difficult to remember a time before Sally Field was a major Hollywood star. In addition to her Oscar-winning roles in "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart," she participated in iconic films like "Forrest Gump" and blockbusters like "The Amazing Spider-Man" (a role Field hated). But before she debuted on the big screen, Field got her start on TV. Just as her acting career was beginning with "Gidget," Field also made an appearance on "The Dating Game."

This classic TV game show was so popular that it's appeared in various incarnations in the decades since its premiere, including a 2021 reboot, "The Celebrity Dating Game." Even before it had "celebrity" in the name, however, the show contained a mix of established and up-and-coming individuals. Field appeared in an episode that aired on October 6, 1966, almost six months after the final "Gidget" episode was broadcast.

Per the format of the show, Field was given an opportunity to question three contestants who were hidden from her view. The first contestant trained Field in the basics of surfing to prepare her for "Gidget," the second was a high school classmate whom Field briefly dated, and the third was a restaurant manager who had never met the actor. After answering a series of light-hearted questions, including asking the competitors to make the sound of a "gigantical, convincing kiss," Field opted to go with Bachelor No. 3.