What We Know About Chip And Joanna Gaines' HGTV Comeback

Dedicated viewers were upset by the news that "Fixer Upper" starring Chip and Joanna Gaines was ending, but the news of another spin-off on HGTV was welcome for many. In March 2024, the couple released a trailer for their upcoming six-episode series "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," where they will renovate a lakehouse in their hometown of Waco, Texas with the episodes dropping in June 2024. The Gaineses expressed their excitement at returning to HGTV in an interview with Variety.

"When 'Fixer Upper' premiered 10 years ago, we couldn't have imagined the journey we had ahead of us," they said. "Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we're excited to share our latest project with you this summer with 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse."

Many fans reacted with excitement at the Gaineses' comeback, but some were a bit more skeptical about the project the couple had chosen to pursue. One fan commented on Instagram, "It was fun when they fixed up houses that REALLY needed it. Now it's just renovating expensive houses," while another echoed the sentiment, "That house already looks nice inside! What demo?"