Hallmark Filmmakers Tell Us What Their Christmas Movies Have In Common With Netflix's Irish Wish - Exclusive

Even when it's not close to Christmastime, we are immediately in the holiday spirit whenever Janeen and Michael Damian's Christmas movies play out on our screens. Over the years, the husband-and-wife duo has made some of our all-time holiday favorites such as "The Christmas Waltz," "A Paris Christmas Waltz," and "Falling for Christmas."

"We love making Christmas movies," Janeen Damian shared during an exclusive interview with The List. "We started making those just because we're big fans, and we watch them. The day after Thanksgiving, every single day, we try to watch a Christmas movie, and our list was getting exhausted, so we started. 'Let's make one of our own!'"

At the heart of each one of these movies is a story about hope, love, and joy, which are many of the same characteristics of a traditional romantic comedy. Because of this, it made the transition to making their new rom-com "Irish Wish" easy. "What's really interesting about Christmas is that it really is, sort of, a rom-com, but wrapped in a present," director Janeen Damian explained. "And that present is Christmas and it is a character in itself. It has a very big presence in the movie."

This time, without the "character" of Christmas, the "Irish Wish" filmmakers were able to hone in on even more characters and the intricacies of their relationships. Still, much like many of our favorite Christmas movies, "Irish Wish" — which stars Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speleers — is romantic at heart.