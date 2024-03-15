Hallmark Filmmakers Tell Us What Their Christmas Movies Have In Common With Netflix's Irish Wish - Exclusive
Even when it's not close to Christmastime, we are immediately in the holiday spirit whenever Janeen and Michael Damian's Christmas movies play out on our screens. Over the years, the husband-and-wife duo has made some of our all-time holiday favorites such as "The Christmas Waltz," "A Paris Christmas Waltz," and "Falling for Christmas."
"We love making Christmas movies," Janeen Damian shared during an exclusive interview with The List. "We started making those just because we're big fans, and we watch them. The day after Thanksgiving, every single day, we try to watch a Christmas movie, and our list was getting exhausted, so we started. 'Let's make one of our own!'"
At the heart of each one of these movies is a story about hope, love, and joy, which are many of the same characteristics of a traditional romantic comedy. Because of this, it made the transition to making their new rom-com "Irish Wish" easy. "What's really interesting about Christmas is that it really is, sort of, a rom-com, but wrapped in a present," director Janeen Damian explained. "And that present is Christmas and it is a character in itself. It has a very big presence in the movie."
This time, without the "character" of Christmas, the "Irish Wish" filmmakers were able to hone in on even more characters and the intricacies of their relationships. Still, much like many of our favorite Christmas movies, "Irish Wish" — which stars Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speleers — is romantic at heart.
Taking away Christmas allows time to add more depth to other characters
Filmmakers Janeen and Michael Damian have a soft spot for making holiday films, but it's also special to tell a love story that can make its mark on other days of the year. "We were really excited to get a chance to do that [with "Irish Wish"], because when you take Christmas out of the story, then now you have time to really delve into the relationships," Janeen Damian told us.
Many classic Christmas films tend to focus on a love story between two people or sometimes several characters caught in a love triangle. With "Irish Wish" not focusing on the holiday season, however, it gave the filmmakers the space to amp up the romantic entanglements. They got to explore which characters would end up with each other in an alternate storyline — all due to a wish Lindsay Lohan's character makes that changes the course of her love life. "It's actually a love square, which was kind of fun because you have four people," Janeen Damian told The List. "And so, that was really a fun challenge on this movie and something exciting and new for us to have the opportunity to explore."
While "Irish Wish" may not be filled with eggnog or ornaments, the feel-good film is still filled with some of the same magic that weaves itself through their many Christmas movies — just with a lot more love.
"Irish Wish" is available to stream now on Netflix.