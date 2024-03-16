The Unlikely Duo Hallmark Filmmakers Michael & Janeen Damian Would Love For Their Next Christmas Movie - Exclusive

Ever since Janeen and Michael Damian wrote their first Christmas film — 2011's "A Princess for Christmas" — they haven't been able to stop. The husband-and-wife duo has made their mark on many more Christmas movies over the years such as Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," Hallmark's "The Christmas Waltz," and Great American Family's "A Paris Christmas Waltz." "We love making Christmas movies," Janeen Damian shared during an exclusive interview with The List. "We started making those just because we're big fans."

With these successful films come equally successful stars at their center. From Lindsay Lohan — star of their 2024 rom-com "Irish Wish" — to Hallmark favorite Lacey Chabert, the Damians have had the opportunity to work with loads of creative talent over the years that have helped them share memorable stories on screen.

For a future holiday film, however, there are two stars today that the Damians would love to call up and cast next. And, if there's a Christmas movie we'd love to see, it would include the actors that Michael and Janeen have hopes of one day working with: Jack Black and Sandra Bullock. The filmmakers revealed their picks during an exclusive interview with The List. Between Black's comedic chops and Bullock's irresistible charm, these two actors would certainly be an unforgettable pair, especially in a Christmas movie.