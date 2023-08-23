The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert

Child actor Lacey Chabert is now a Hallmark movie maven, the kind of megastar who appeared in five movies for the channel in 2022 alone. She loves seeing the way people react to the cozy films she stars in, telling Vulture that she got to meet a number of her fans at a convention called Christmas Con. "It was an incredible experience to hug their necks, hear their stories, look people in the eyes and have them explain what the movies mean to their life," she said. She particularly liked hearing about people who watch the movies with their families, because that's what she does too.

However, Chabert's career hasn't always been such a family-friendly one. Over the years, she's been in a number of different productions and gone through a number of stages in her work, trying her hand at everything from soap operas to risqué photoshoots to performing on Broadway. And of course, there's "Mean Girls." "Look, I'm an actress, and I want to be as versatile as possible," she told the outlet. "But with Hallmark, I play characters that are more like who I am in real life than anywhere else. My values are my faith and my family, and I get to portray that."

Still, it's interesting to look back and see just how far Chabert has come. Read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Lacey Chabert, from her humble beginnings in Purvis, Mississippi, to the heights of the Hallmark Channel.