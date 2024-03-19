Hallmark's JoAnna Garcia Swisher Had A Totally Relatable Reaction To Meeting Her Celeb Crushes

Celebrities have packs of fan bases who get starstruck at the thought of meeting them — and some of those fans are celebrities too. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has made a name for herself in the entertainment world, starring in projects such as "Reba" and "Sweet Magnolias." Something to know about the star of Hallmark's "As Luck Would Have It" is that she is a long-time Donnie Wahlberg fan, and a fan of his boy band New Kids On The Block (NKOTB). While speaking with Us Weekly in 2024, Swisher admitted that when she met Wahlberg, things were a little awkward.

"I embarrassed myself brutally during two starstruck moments," Swisher said. "One is when I met Donnie Wahlberg for the first time. I kissed his poster every night back in the day, and he was a good sport about it."

Swisher's second so-called embarrassing meeting with a star was with actor Rob Lowe. In her conversation with Us Weekly, Swisher said: "Then I met Rob Lowe in an elevator and I just spiraled. I didn't stop talking. It was rough, but he was also very sweet to me."