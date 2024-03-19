Hallmark's JoAnna Garcia Swisher Had A Totally Relatable Reaction To Meeting Her Celeb Crushes
Celebrities have packs of fan bases who get starstruck at the thought of meeting them — and some of those fans are celebrities too. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has made a name for herself in the entertainment world, starring in projects such as "Reba" and "Sweet Magnolias." Something to know about the star of Hallmark's "As Luck Would Have It" is that she is a long-time Donnie Wahlberg fan, and a fan of his boy band New Kids On The Block (NKOTB). While speaking with Us Weekly in 2024, Swisher admitted that when she met Wahlberg, things were a little awkward.
"I embarrassed myself brutally during two starstruck moments," Swisher said. "One is when I met Donnie Wahlberg for the first time. I kissed his poster every night back in the day, and he was a good sport about it."
Swisher's second so-called embarrassing meeting with a star was with actor Rob Lowe. In her conversation with Us Weekly, Swisher said: "Then I met Rob Lowe in an elevator and I just spiraled. I didn't stop talking. It was rough, but he was also very sweet to me."
Joanna Garcia Swisher shared a photo of meeting Donnie Wahlberg on social media
Donnie Wahlberg, who is married to Jenny McCarthy, has fans all over the world who grew up dreaming of being Mrs. Wahlberg. It's not surprising that JoAnna Garcia Swisher was excited to meet a childhood crush of hers. Their meeting has also been immortalized on her Instagram page.
In a post from 2017, Swisher was photographed with Wahlberg and other stars — she tagged Jenna Dewan, Lea Michele, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brad Goreski, and Stacy Keibler in the post. In the caption, Swisher wrote: "That moment when you meet the boy who's poster you KISSED every night (along with Fred Savage) ... @donniewahlberg you're a dreamboat! #nkotb #Girlsnight."
Other fans in the comments section shared their mutual love for Wahlberg. One said, "I met him two years ago, definitely a dream come true and he gives great hugs!" Another said, "Sooo lucky!!!" That's not the only time Swisher publicly shared her love for the "Blue Bloods" actor however. While on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show "Harry" in 2017, Swisher got an awesome surprise from Wahlberg. First, Connick Jr. brought up Swisher's love NKOTB and she said, "Oh yes, oh yes! I went to see them in concert!"
Donnie Wahlberg called JoAnna Garcia Swisher 'the sixth member' of NKOTB
JoAnna Garcia Swisher excitedly explained to Harry Connick Jr. that she got to give Donnie Wahlberg a hug. The "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" actor's Instagram post from the day was shared, and Swisher talked about meeting him. "He was so nice I literally lost it," Swisher said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I love you! I kissed your poster every night before I went to bed!'" Swisher divulged that she had posters of both Wahlberg and Fred Savage to kiss, but that Joey Lawrence was the '90s star that sometimes had cameos in her dreams.
After showing off her NKOTB knowledge, Swisher was surprised with a pre-recorded video from Wahlberg. He introduced himself (though he needed no introduction) and said, "Congratulations on nailing that. I knew you were a true Blockhead. And as a reward for you getting all those questions right, you are officially invited to every 'New Kids on the Block' concert for the rest of eternity."
Wahlberg explained how that meant any and all shows at any location. He added, "And you're officially the sixth member. Congratulations." Swisher beamed and wiped tears away, before saying, "I'm the sixth member! He said I was the sixth member!" Any Blockhead would agree that was a dream come true. Fans looking to keep up with what each NKOTB member is up to now can see its unofficial sixth member Swisher on Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."