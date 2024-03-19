Queen Camilla Reportedly Played A Large Part In William And Kate's 2007 Split

Cast your mind back to 2007 and you may remember a brief period when William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princes of Wales went their separate ways. The young couple first met in 2001 at St. Andrews University, and it's thought their friendship turned into a romance the following year. The two were going strong for quite a while after that. So much so, in 2006, they made it very clear just how serious they were by attending Laura Parker-Bowles' (the daughter of William's stepmom, Queen Camilla) wedding together.

However, it wasn't too long after when things fizzled. In April 2007, news broke that William and Kate had split. There was a lot of speculation about why the two had gone their separate ways, with BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell suggesting long distance may have hindered the two as Kate had been living in London while William moved to Dorset, over 120 miles away. "One must suspect ... that it is more his decision than hers," Witchell speculated at the time. "I am led to believe that there is no one else involved and that it is a decision they have come to mutually."

However, though there was no suggestion that either had met someone else, there have since been rumblings someone else could have been involved — Queen Camilla, who supposedly may not have thought Kate was the right fit for the royals.