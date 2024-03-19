Inside Taylor Swift's Friendship With Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien and Taylor Swift's friendship may have only found its way into the public eye in 2021, but they've been fans of each other for much longer. In 2014, the pop titan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her rollercoaster experience watching O'Brien's "The Maze Runner." The film's cast later did an MTV interview where they tried to guess O'Brien's go-to karaoke song (via YouTube). Jacob Lofland wrote "Shake It Off" as his guess and shared that he had witnessed his co-star sing his heart out to the catchy track. Thomas Brodie-Sangster had the same idea, and his fellow actors, Ki Hong Lee and Dexter Darden agreed it would be a top pick for O'Brien.

In another clip shared on YouTube, a fan asked the cast who would play if their character's gender was different. James Dashner, the author of "The Maze Runner" series answered that he had always thought of O'Brien's character as Swift. The lead actor seemed pleased with the answer and complimented the "Blank Space" singer's good looks.

O'Brien got more vocal about his love for Swift in 2020. After she announced her ninth album, "Evermore," he quoted her post on X and used a gif of Dwight Schrute saying "thank you" to express his excitement. When she released her politically-charged track "Only The Young," O'Brien appreciated the track in a tweet "This is why we stan." After Smash Mouth called her album "Folklore" "Borelore" on X, O'Brien defended it by simply writing, "F*** Smash Mouth."