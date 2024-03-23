Milla Jovovich's Daughter, Ever Anderson, Grew Up To Be Her Twin

Some kids of A-list stars go out of their way to pursue lines of work far away from the wild world of show business. There are the celeb kids who nobody knows about and are totally kept out of the spotlight. And there are the children of celebrities who follow in their parents' footsteps and try to become stars in their own right. Milla Jovovich's eldest daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, definitely falls in the third category.

Anderson's mother couldn't be more thrilled to watch her eldest child grow up before her eyes and pave her own path in Tinseltown. "[S]he really is my little friend and buddy who 'gets it.' I have time to sit back and just watch her blossom. ... Listening to her talk about her day, what she did in school, what her hope and dreams and fears are is just one of my favorite things in the world," Jovovich told Romy & the Bunnies back when Anderson was 7 years old. "Watching her improve her skills and find the things that she loves to do...It's all so precious."

As Anderson's star continues to rise, the similarities between her and Jovovich become all the more apparent. While some children of celebrities may look absolutely nothing like their parents, Anderson looks a lot like her model and actor parent. It's no stretch to say she's basically her mom's twin.