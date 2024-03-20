The Fellow Hallmark Star You Didn't Realize Stephanie Bennett Was Married To
The Hallmark Channel is the perfect home for hopeless romantics, with a plethora of films and television shows for every season, holiday, and celebration — that's how it became must-watch television for many fans. It's also the actors that keep viewers coming back for more, and although Stephanie Bennett might not be one of the first names to come to mind when thinking of Hallmark stars, the movies she's starred in are some of the best.
Bennett has dazzled many viewers in fan-favorite movies like "Nine Lives of Christmas" and "Christmas Class Reunion," but she's also established a career outside of Hallmark and starred in shows like "Shadowhunters" and "The Romeo Section." However, Bennett has mixed her personal and professional life and married fellow Hallmark actor Sebastian Gacki (more widely known by his stage name, Sebastian Stewart). He's appeared in movies like "#XMAS" and "A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery." Despite the fact that the couple has yet to join the list of real life lovers who have portrayed a couple in a Hallmark movie, they have both made their mark in the Crown Media family.
Stewart is grateful for his time with Hallmark
Sebastian Stewart broke into the entertainment industry with his stint on "Smallville" in 2005, and went on to appear on "Supernatural" in 2013 before he made the move to the Hallmark Channel that same year. His first role was Fred in "The Garage Sale Mysteries," then Wade Wilson in 2015's "Surprised By Love," alongside Hallmark icon Paul Campbell. He's starred in many movies since his debut, and while acting wasn't always his first career choice (Stewart wanted to be a baseball player but an injury caused him to quit), he's grateful for the opportunities he's been afforded by Hallmark.
"Honestly, if someone wants to become an actor, I would say that Vancouver is the best place in the world to pursue a career as an actor," he told My Devotional Thoughts in 2019. "There's a great film and television community up here, and there is a lot of great work and opportunities for those who want to pursue a career in the business. Hallmark is part of that, and it is an honor to continue to work in their movies."
Filming at Hallmark made the couple's wedding even more special
"Love On Your Doorstep" star Stephanie Bennett and husband Sebastian Stewart obviously love returning to Hallmark, and it seems that starring in the love flick "Wedding Season" while preparing to marry Stewart made their wedding even more special. The couple had secretly tied the knot in April of 2022, but planned a proper wedding set for June 2023, which would include their family and friends. Bennett explained how it felt to be surrounded by so much wedding content on the Hallmark Happenings podcast.
"The timing couldn't be more, you know, serendipitous, I guess you could say, because I am literally dealing with 'Wedding Season' and planning my wedding and all of this at the same time," she said. "It actually kind of made it more fun and enjoyable. During the movie, it all just felt like, you know, this is all happening at the same time and it was meant to work out this way."
As for mixing business with pleasure, Bennett was also inspired by the sets and ambiance of the movie while she was planning her wedding with Stewart. "I would walk onto set every morning and just be like, 'Wow, this is beautiful!'" She continued, "So I definitely took some tips in terms of decor."