The Fellow Hallmark Star You Didn't Realize Stephanie Bennett Was Married To

"Love On Your Doorstep" star Stephanie Bennett and husband Sebastian Stewart obviously love returning to Hallmark, and it seems that starring in the love flick "Wedding Season" while preparing to marry Stewart made their wedding even more special. The couple had secretly tied the knot in April of 2022, but planned a proper wedding set for June 2023, which would include their family and friends. Bennett explained how it felt to be surrounded by so much wedding content on the Hallmark Happenings podcast.

"The timing couldn't be more, you know, serendipitous, I guess you could say, because I am literally dealing with 'Wedding Season' and planning my wedding and all of this at the same time," she said. "It actually kind of made it more fun and enjoyable. During the movie, it all just felt like, you know, this is all happening at the same time and it was meant to work out this way."

As for mixing business with pleasure, Bennett was also inspired by the sets and ambiance of the movie while she was planning her wedding with Stewart. "I would walk onto set every morning and just be like, 'Wow, this is beautiful!'" She continued, "So I definitely took some tips in terms of decor."