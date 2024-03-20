Inside Maria Shriver's Close Relationship With Oprah

In those early years, as their friendship was still solidifying, Maria Shriver was trying to find her place in the world. She was a Kennedy, after all; her mother, Eunice, was John F. Kennedy's sister. As a result, she was insecure, hoping that people wouldn't think she got her job at the TV station purely because of who her uncle was. "I had to prove myself at every juncture. I worked hard," Shriver said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for O, The Oprah Magazine. "I thought I had to show people that I would get in early, stay late or even all night, work on holidays. I didn't want to be the rich kid who was along for a free ride."

As a result, Winfrey recalled, she found her future best friend quite intimidating. "I was a little afraid of you when you first came to WJZ-TV," Winfrey confessed. She elaborated, "You were such the talk! I don't know what gave me the courage to engage with a Kennedy, but you turned out to be so friendly."

Funny enough, Shriver was intimidated by Winfrey, too. "You had a nice apartment and furniture," Shriver reminded her friend, only a hint at Winfrey's lavish lifestyle to come. She would even fret about her career when they got meals together. "I'd think, 'But you're already on TV doing the news and the weather, and you're preaching on Sunday!'" Shriver said. "To me, all that was big."