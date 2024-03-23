Whatever Happened To Anna Kournikova?

Professional tennis player Anna Kournikova picked up a racquet at the age of 5 and shot to fame when she was just a young teen. As she advanced in her career, the two-time Grand Slam Australian Open doubles champ began to blossom both on and off the court, becoming as well known for her beauty as for her backhand. Her athleticism, talent, and model-esque looks made the Moscow-born beauty one the most popular women to watch in the late '90s and early '00s. The attention led to numerous endorsements, as well as modeling and television gigs. Then, just when it seemed like she was literally at the top of her game. Kournikova all but vanished from the public eye. So, where did she go?

After giving up the sport that made her a star more than 20 years ago, Kournikova has remained busy, finding fulfillment in philanthropy and family over her forehand shot. She and her partner, Spanish singing sensation Enrique Iglesias, have been together for more than two decades and share three young children. Although she keeps her private life just that, Kournikova will occasionally post photos to her social media accounts that offer the public a small glimpse into her world. Hers is a quiet life lived primarily out of the limelight, and the transformation seems to suit the blonde bombshell just fine. Here's what you may not know about Anna Kournikova's post-tennis life.