Will And Kate's Farm Shop Outing Puts Divorce Rumors Firmly To Rest

Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken a break from the public eye as she recovers from surgery, and in her absence from royal duties, rumors have abounded as to the reasons why. The theories have ranged from what type of surgery she had to conspiracies about Kate and William, Prince of Wales getting divorced. That last one seems to have been countered, whether intentionally or not, by Kate and William's recent weekend visit to Windsor Farm Shop, near Adelaide Cottage where Kate has been recovering and where the Wales family have lived since 2022.

While some thought at first that Kate's weekend outing didn't add up since there were no photos, it does seem like there's now some video footage of their visit that's making the rounds online. TMZ reported that they were able to look at the footage, and some of the stills show Kate and William smiling while leaving the shop with their purchases.

If the royal couple were actually going through a divorce, we doubt that they would have been seen casually and happily strolling through a market together. So while we don't have many answers to why Kate was hospitalized — and we might never really know — we feel confident that William and Kate are very much still married.