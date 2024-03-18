Will And Kate's Farm Shop Outing Puts Divorce Rumors Firmly To Rest
Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken a break from the public eye as she recovers from surgery, and in her absence from royal duties, rumors have abounded as to the reasons why. The theories have ranged from what type of surgery she had to conspiracies about Kate and William, Prince of Wales getting divorced. That last one seems to have been countered, whether intentionally or not, by Kate and William's recent weekend visit to Windsor Farm Shop, near Adelaide Cottage where Kate has been recovering and where the Wales family have lived since 2022.
While some thought at first that Kate's weekend outing didn't add up since there were no photos, it does seem like there's now some video footage of their visit that's making the rounds online. TMZ reported that they were able to look at the footage, and some of the stills show Kate and William smiling while leaving the shop with their purchases.
If the royal couple were actually going through a divorce, we doubt that they would have been seen casually and happily strolling through a market together. So while we don't have many answers to why Kate was hospitalized — and we might never really know — we feel confident that William and Kate are very much still married.
Kate Middleton seems to be doing well with her recovery
The shop that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visited has a touching connection to the royal family. It was started, in part, by William's grandfather Prince Philip in 2001. According to the Windsor Farm Shop's website, the shop opened as a way to showcase and sell local products, including those grown and made as a part of the Royal Estates at Windsor. Among the inventory: ice cream made from milk from royal Jersey cows and eggs from royal chickens. No word yet as to what Kate and William purchased, and so far, representatives from the shop and from the palace have kept their mouth shut on whether the visit actually even happened.
This sighting of Kate seemingly healthy and happily married, despite what some have seen as signs that William and Kate's marriage may be on the rocks, is one of just a few times she's been pictured since she was hospitalized in January 2024. She was first spotted in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mom Carole Middleton near Windsor Castle in early March. Seeing her out and about with her husband hopefully means she's fully on the mend, and if the two were picking up groceries at the shop, she might even be feeling up to cooking, which she reportedly likes to do.