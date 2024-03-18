Kate Middleton's Weekend Sighting Doesn't Add Up For One Reason
Where is Catherine, Princess of Wales? This question has been on the minds of people all around the world, even those who haven't paid much attention to Kate Middleton or the royals before now. After lots of gossip following her confession to editing her suspicious United Kingdom Mother's Day portrait, Kate visited the Windsor Farm Shop with William, Prince of Wales, over the St. Patrick's Day weekend. The shop is very close to their Adelaide Cottage residence.
According to The Sun, fellow shoppers said Kate seemed "happy, relaxed and healthy" while out and about. One person who saw Kate and William at the store said, "After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren't with them, but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."
The strange thing is that there are no photographs of Kate and William at the Windsor Farm Shop. They did ask for privacy when her break from the public eye amid surgery recovery was announced, so not taking photos was the respectful thing to do. However, some royal experts believe her farm shop visit will further stir up speculation.
After the farm shop trip, journalists feel people will only gossip about Kate more
While speaking with MailOnline, biographer and journalist Phil Dampier said some people will consider Catherine, Princess of Wales' trip to the shop to be good news. Other people will merely use it as an excuse to want to know the details of her health and January operation. "A report over the weekend said Kate will want to reveal her treatment when she is fully fit and back at work," Dampier added. "That would probably be the best way but some will be impatient and want answers now."
Journalist and royal expert Tom Bower criticized Kensington Palace for how everything has gone down while Kate is supposed to be recuperating from surgery. He told the outlet, "Her appearance suggests panic at the Palace. Just as last week's furor has died down, they allowed her to reignite all the questions about her health which should remain private. Her advisors clearly can't decide what their strategy should be, or agree it with the Wales's. If they carry on like this — ducking and weaving — it will end badly."
A few days before the farm shop sighting, a Kate and William car photo added to the photoshop scandal. There's no doubt that royal fans will remember 2024 as the year of #KateGate and the many "Katespiracies."