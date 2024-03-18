Kate Middleton's Weekend Sighting Doesn't Add Up For One Reason

Where is Catherine, Princess of Wales? This question has been on the minds of people all around the world, even those who haven't paid much attention to Kate Middleton or the royals before now. After lots of gossip following her confession to editing her suspicious United Kingdom Mother's Day portrait, Kate visited the Windsor Farm Shop with William, Prince of Wales, over the St. Patrick's Day weekend. The shop is very close to their Adelaide Cottage residence.

According to The Sun, fellow shoppers said Kate seemed "happy, relaxed and healthy" while out and about. One person who saw Kate and William at the store said, "After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren't with them, but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."

The strange thing is that there are no photographs of Kate and William at the Windsor Farm Shop. They did ask for privacy when her break from the public eye amid surgery recovery was announced, so not taking photos was the respectful thing to do. However, some royal experts believe her farm shop visit will further stir up speculation.