Everything To Know About Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber's Private Romance
Following the end of Kaia Gerber's relationship with "Priscilla" star Jacob Elordi, in November 2021, she wasted no time moving on. In December, the Daily Mail shared photos of the model walking out of a yoga class with Austin Butler, who had ended his longstanding romance with Vanessa Hudgens in 2020. A few days after their first sighting, a source told People that Gerber and Butler were happily enjoying some downtime together before the holiday season began. They also confirmed that Gerber's friends had already approved of her rumored beau, citing his good looks.
In January 2022, People shared a photo of them walking out of a grocery store in which the "Elvis" star notably had his arm around his rumored girlfriend. Shortly after, a source confirmed their romance with Entertainment Tonight. "Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," they said. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them." It's safe to say that the couple likes to keep things low-key because they celebrated Valentine's Day by grabbing coffee and some food in London, per photos obtained by Just Jared.
A month later, the Daily Mail reported that the happy couple had jetted off to Paris to enjoy some alone time. After all these little appearances, the natural next step was to make it official at a public event. So, the celebrity couple attended W's Best Performances Party in March 2022, and the magazine later shared a snap of Gerber kissing Butler's cheek.
The couple is notoriously private about their love
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made another significant public appearance in May 2022 by walking the Met Gala red carpet together. People later posted a sweet video of them sharing a quick kiss while checking in with each other on Instagram. Later that same month, the model flew across the country to support her beau at the "Elvis" premiere, at the Cannes Film Festival, and they shared a passionate liplock at the event in full view of the cameras again.
That PDA briefly led us to believe that the celebrity couple might be more open about their relationship. However, when GQ subsequently asked Butler about Gerber, in a May 2022 interview, he replied: "I don't think there's anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space." The "Dune: Part Two" actor also asserted that he steered clear of viewing pap snaps of them because they reduced the illusion of privacy.
Gerber had a similar answer for The Wall Street Journal when questioned about the relationship: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible." As a result, they don't post about each other on social media. However, when Butler posed for V Man in July 2022, it was clear that the arms around him belonged to Gerber because of the "I Know" tattoo on her wrist.
Gerber and Butler are thriving in private
Despite their reticence to share anything about their romance with fans, Kaia Gerber continues to support her beau, Austin Butler, at movie premieres and award shows. In February 2023, Page Six reported that the lovebirds couldn't stop making out at W's Best Performances party. It was a little surprising when Butler brought someone other than his girlfriend to the 2023 Oscars, but it clearly didn't faze the model in the slightest because she joined him at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
Once the hectic awards season ended, they took a trip to Cabo to relax. In May, Butler and Kaia were spotted having dinner with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. According to an Us Weekly source, the "Zoey 101" alum has already earned their stamp of approval, dishing that they see Butler as one of their own and enjoy his company on family holidays. The insider also asserted that the celebrity couple continues to prioritize their relationship above all else.
"Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they're really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way," they noted. However, their 10-year age gap often draws criticism. Although it has been evident from the beginning, a 2007 photo of a 19-year-old Vanessa Hudgens (Butler's most recent ex) meeting a 6-year-old Gerber put things into perspective for many.