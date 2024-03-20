Everything To Know About Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber's Private Romance

Following the end of Kaia Gerber's relationship with "Priscilla" star Jacob Elordi, in November 2021, she wasted no time moving on. In December, the Daily Mail shared photos of the model walking out of a yoga class with Austin Butler, who had ended his longstanding romance with Vanessa Hudgens in 2020. A few days after their first sighting, a source told People that Gerber and Butler were happily enjoying some downtime together before the holiday season began. They also confirmed that Gerber's friends had already approved of her rumored beau, citing his good looks.

In January 2022, People shared a photo of them walking out of a grocery store in which the "Elvis" star notably had his arm around his rumored girlfriend. Shortly after, a source confirmed their romance with Entertainment Tonight. "Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," they said. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them." It's safe to say that the couple likes to keep things low-key because they celebrated Valentine's Day by grabbing coffee and some food in London, per photos obtained by Just Jared.

A month later, the Daily Mail reported that the happy couple had jetted off to Paris to enjoy some alone time. After all these little appearances, the natural next step was to make it official at a public event. So, the celebrity couple attended W's Best Performances Party in March 2022, and the magazine later shared a snap of Gerber kissing Butler's cheek.