Did Elisabeth Moss Date Tom Cruise? Here's What She's Said
It can be hard to squash a celebrity dating rumor when it spreads like wildfire — just ask Elisabeth Moss. The "Mad Men" star was linked to fellow ScientologistTom Cruise at one point, with some people even thinking that Cruise and Moss dating were engaged. According to Moss, however, she and Cruise were never a couple.
While doing press for their film "The Invisible Man" in 2020, the film's stars, Moss and Aldis Hodge, visited Andy Cohen for "Watch What Happens Live." During the "After Show," a caller broached the subject of dating rumors and asked Moss, "What was your reaction when you read those gossip stories that you were getting married to Tom Cruise?" Moss immediately burst out laughing and said, "How did you miss that?" when host Andy Cohen asked about said speculation.
"I actually was confused and also mainly, mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know! Why didn't you tell me?'" Moss said. "And just confusion from my friends. But mainly poking fun at it, because obviously they knew that it wasn't true."
Elisabeth Moss cited a hairstyle as to why a tabloid picture identified her incorrectly
While on the "Watch What Happens Live" After Show, Elisabeth Moss described seeing a magazine cover where she was believed to be standing next to Cruise, seen from the back. Moss said: "And then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like, 'I've never had that haircut.' Like it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, 'I've never styled my hair like that. That's clearly not me.'"
The cover Moss referred to seems to be from OK! Magazine's February 2019 issue, which claimed the actors were dating. ""Elisabeth has known Tom forever because they both belong to the Church of Scientology," a source claimed (via Magzter). "But early last year, she told a friend a shocking secret: She's always had a crush on him. She had no idea word would get back to Tom and it would bring them together." The woman reported to be Moss on the cover had curly blonde hair that seemed to rest on her shoulders, and her face wasn't visible, but Moss' stunning transformation never included that specific hairdo.
The Things reported the woman in the picture was actually Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" co-star Vanessa Kirby. Although it's unconfirmed, that seems to be true based on a similar photo shared by Entertainment Tonight, which was snapped while Kirby and Cruise were acting.
Elisabeth Moss doesn't talk about her relationships anymore
Elisabeth Moss is not the first woman Tom Cruise was falsely believed to be in a relationship with and she probably won't be the last. His "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" co-star Hayley Atwell said the rumors she was dating Cruise made her feel "dirty." In 2023, Cruise was in a rumored relationship with Elsina Khayrova.
As for Moss, the "Handmaid's Tale" actor has been tight-lipped about her romantic life. After a tumultuous and short marriage to Fred Armisen, she did divulge that she had a boyfriend to Marie Claire in 2019 but didn't identify him. Moss told the outlet: "I learned you just don't talk about it. Who really gives a s*** whether or not I'm dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little." While Moss announced in 2024 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she was pregnant, she has not identified a co-parent. Privacy is probably best, or else more speculation will fly.