Did Elisabeth Moss Date Tom Cruise? Here's What She's Said

It can be hard to squash a celebrity dating rumor when it spreads like wildfire — just ask Elisabeth Moss. The "Mad Men" star was linked to fellow ScientologistTom Cruise at one point, with some people even thinking that Cruise and Moss dating were engaged. According to Moss, however, she and Cruise were never a couple.

While doing press for their film "The Invisible Man" in 2020, the film's stars, Moss and Aldis Hodge, visited Andy Cohen for "Watch What Happens Live." During the "After Show," a caller broached the subject of dating rumors and asked Moss, "What was your reaction when you read those gossip stories that you were getting married to Tom Cruise?" Moss immediately burst out laughing and said, "How did you miss that?" when host Andy Cohen asked about said speculation.

"I actually was confused and also mainly, mainly got texts from people being like, 'I didn't know! Why didn't you tell me?'" Moss said. "And just confusion from my friends. But mainly poking fun at it, because obviously they knew that it wasn't true."