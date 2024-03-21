HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's New Look Had Fans Doing A Double Take
Reality star Chelsea DeBoer (aka Chelsea Houska DeBoer) is most well-known for her stint on the hit MTV shows "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2." Almost a decade after she started on TV, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, landed a dream job on HGTV in an unexpected way when an Instagram DM turned into a show called "Down Home Fab." HGTV fans were less than thrilled with the program after the first season but it returned for a second season regardless.
One downside of being on television for a long time is that your younger self is immortalized forever. As a result, fans can't help but comment on how Chelsea's look has changed significantly over the years. The HGTV star hasn't shied away from disclosing information on cosmetic procedures she's had done either. In an Instagram post from 2016, Chelsea was seen getting Botox injections in her forehead from her father, a dentist who likely used Botox for his patients with TMJ. Chelsea captioned the post, "The BBQ just took a weird turn #botoxparty."
She's also been open about getting lip filler, along with skin treatments like broadband light treatment and a micro laser peel. On the "TeenMomOGandTeenMom2" subreddit, on Reddit, a user shared a video montage showing how Chelsea's face has changed over time due to various cosmetic procedures she's had done. One person commented in response: "I love to snark on her, but honestly this just makes me really sad. She was beautiful and now she just looks like every other 17-54 year old woman in the internet."
Has Chelsea experienced filler migration?
In another thread on the "Teen Mom" subreddit, a user shared two photos of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from two different points in time and speculated on the potential plastic surgery she got, writing, "Chelsea looks so different! [...] Anyone else think she's definitely had work? I think it's obvious." Another commenter reasoned, "Drooping face because of filler migration." This typically happens when the filler moves away from where it was injected, but filler migration is not really that common in general.
One potential reason it happens is if too much filler is injected at once. As Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, clarified to InStyle, "In the instances of true filler migration, it would look like a fullness that's not where it should be." Another Reddit user agreed that's what happened with Chelsea. They commented with a drawing comparing overfilled features to non-overfilled features and wrote, "I feel like this needs to be shared because this explains exactly what's happening to her face."
Chelsea's Instagram comments aren't free from such speculation either. One critic remarked about potential Botox overuse in response to one of the HGTV star's Instagram posts from March 2024 (seen above). The commenter wondered, "What the f*** is going on around your mouth and nose area? Looks like it sunk in. Way too much Botox. You will be looking like Farrah soon!" (Farrah Abraham is another, albeit far more controversial, former "Teen Mom" personality).
A plastic surgeon weighed in on the speculation
Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich spoke with The U.S. Sun about how Chelsea DeBoer's look has changed over time, opining on the cosmetic changes he reckons she's had. "Chelsea looks obviously different to before. The main cosmetic work she has done is her lips and chin. I think there has been some lip filler and manipulation of the chin using filler as well," he said. Westreich then described how Chelsea didn't appear to have a chin dimple anymore and how filler can change that.
He also acknowledged that the "Teen Mom 2" alum had lost a considerable amount of weight, which can soften the jawline and would be another reason she might have had chin filler. The plastic surgeon thought she could've done Botox too, among other things. "She had a lot of weight loss, so it is also possible that she needed some body work," he said. "She is also still young, so it is very possible that she would not need it."
Chelsea has definitely had a total transformation, which has been met with mixed reactions from fans. For instance, when a Christmas party photo of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from her Instagram was uploaded to Reddit, some people brought up the potential that the photo was digitally altered. However, others paid no mind to the rumors. One person said, "My snarky a** has not one bad word to say about this. They look great!"