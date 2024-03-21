HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's New Look Had Fans Doing A Double Take

Reality star Chelsea DeBoer (aka Chelsea Houska DeBoer) is most well-known for her stint on the hit MTV shows "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2." Almost a decade after she started on TV, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, landed a dream job on HGTV in an unexpected way when an Instagram DM turned into a show called "Down Home Fab." HGTV fans were less than thrilled with the program after the first season but it returned for a second season regardless.

One downside of being on television for a long time is that your younger self is immortalized forever. As a result, fans can't help but comment on how Chelsea's look has changed significantly over the years. The HGTV star hasn't shied away from disclosing information on cosmetic procedures she's had done either. In an Instagram post from 2016, Chelsea was seen getting Botox injections in her forehead from her father, a dentist who likely used Botox for his patients with TMJ. Chelsea captioned the post, "The BBQ just took a weird turn #botoxparty."

She's also been open about getting lip filler, along with skin treatments like broadband light treatment and a micro laser peel. On the "TeenMomOGandTeenMom2" subreddit, on Reddit, a user shared a video montage showing how Chelsea's face has changed over time due to various cosmetic procedures she's had done. One person commented in response: "I love to snark on her, but honestly this just makes me really sad. She was beautiful and now she just looks like every other 17-54 year old woman in the internet."