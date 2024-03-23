An Innocent Comment Almost Ended Christine Brown & David Woolley's Romance Before It Began
After leaving her ex-husband, controversial reality star Kody Brown, Christine Brown Woolley moved on and found her next husband. Christine met David Woolley, whom she tied the knot with in October 2023, online, but it wasn't smooth sailing for the pair from the get-go.
According to Christine's interview with People, she and David initially connected on Stir, a dating app specifically designed for single parents. While David's eight kids are all grown, he was a single father for 11 years after his first wife died by suicide. Christine's youngest child, on the other hand, is still a teenager. "I messaged him first, and then he responded," Christine shared with People. However, their romance nearly never took off, as an innocent comment almost ended it. "And at one point he said he liked camping, and I was like, 'That's not going to work for me then.' And I threw my phone across my bed, and I'm like, 'Nah,'" Christine explained.
Yet, after getting additional insight into David's passion for outdoor activities, Christine decided to give their connection a chance. Their relationship flourished, ultimately resulting in Christine's dream wedding which Kody robbed her of. Interestingly, Christine's youngest kid, Truely Brown, played a pivotal role in solidifying her mom's bond with David for good.
Truely and David's bond made Christine realize he was the one
Despite her high standards after her split from Kody Brown, Christine Brown Woolley remained open to exploring her connection with her now-husband, David Woolley. Reflecting on their initial conversations, Christine told People magazine, "I'm like, 'Okay, I can be an adult. What if he's the love of my life? Is camping going to stop that?'" She was evidently onto something, as David revealed his preference for glamping in an RV rather than traditional camping with a tent, which Christine found agreeable. "I [was] like, 'Oh, we're fine then.' Because camping is not my cup of tea," she quipped.
As she overcame the camping hurdle in their relationship, it was Christine's teenage daughter who ultimately made her realize that David was the one for her. Speaking with People in another interview, the "Sister Wives" star shared that her daughter Truely liking David was pivotal, noting, "I think that was the final clinch for me." She explained, "He came over one time, and he started talking with Truely, and he just sat down with her and got her. He understood her."
Reiterating her sentiment in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Christine revealed that she knew she was destined to be with David after their first date, remarking, "We just made sense." However, despite their genuine connection, not all members of the Brown family are supportive of their romance.
Christine and Kody's son Paedon was worried about his mom's relationship with David
Despite David Woolley and Christine Brown Woolley finding love together, Christine's son, Paedon Brown, appeared to be uneasy about his mother's new chapter. In a now-deleted TikTok video from 2023, Paedon revealed that he had confronted his mom about David, sharing, "Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you're going fast. I'm not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you're rushing this,'" as reported by The U.S. Sun. Apparently, Paedon was worried that Christine hadn't taken enough time for herself following her divorce from Kody, but ultimately admitted that he was happy for her.
On the contrary, Kody Brown seemingly didn't hesitate to disapprove of his ex-wife's new relationship. A source speaking to The U.S. Sun revealed that Kody is highly irritated by the situation, especially the social media activity surrounding Christine's new love journey. "It's really getting to him," remarked the insider, noting, "He is avoiding social media at all costs."
Apart from not enjoying seeing Christine and David's affectionate content online, Kody had issues with his youngest child with Christine, Truely Brown, living in an unmarried household before Christine and David tied the knot, as per another insider cited by the outlet. With Christine and David now legally married, it's likely that Kody will soon find other matters to be concerned about.