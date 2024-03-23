An Innocent Comment Almost Ended Christine Brown & David Woolley's Romance Before It Began

After leaving her ex-husband, controversial reality star Kody Brown, Christine Brown Woolley moved on and found her next husband. Christine met David Woolley, whom she tied the knot with in October 2023, online, but it wasn't smooth sailing for the pair from the get-go.

According to Christine's interview with People, she and David initially connected on Stir, a dating app specifically designed for single parents. While David's eight kids are all grown, he was a single father for 11 years after his first wife died by suicide. Christine's youngest child, on the other hand, is still a teenager. "I messaged him first, and then he responded," Christine shared with People. However, their romance nearly never took off, as an innocent comment almost ended it. "And at one point he said he liked camping, and I was like, 'That's not going to work for me then.' And I threw my phone across my bed, and I'm like, 'Nah,'" Christine explained.

Yet, after getting additional insight into David's passion for outdoor activities, Christine decided to give their connection a chance. Their relationship flourished, ultimately resulting in Christine's dream wedding which Kody robbed her of. Interestingly, Christine's youngest kid, Truely Brown, played a pivotal role in solidifying her mom's bond with David for good.