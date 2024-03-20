The Signs Prince Harry Isn't As Worried About Kate Middleton As Sources Say
Like the rest of the world, Prince Harry is reportedly worried about the whereabouts of his sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton. A source told Page Six that Harry can't seem to focus on much as the Kate conspiracy theories explode amid serious fake photo-op accusations. The insider also shared that the Duke of Sussex felt sure that no scandal was involved. So, Harry might just be concerned about Kate's well-being because it's been months since Kensington Palace announced that she would take a break from the public eye amid surgery recovery.
However, we have plenty of reason to believe that Harry isn't losing sleep over the Princess of Wales' unusually long departure from her duties. About a week before Page Six's article was published, Harry was spotted enjoying a ski trip in Aspen with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in photos shared by the Daily Mail. The royal even reportedly hit up the iconic Bonnie's lodge for a delicious breakfast.
Harry also couldn't help but visit Kemo Sabe, a well-loved socialite hangout spot. Even Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, doesn't seem all too concerned about Kate. She couldn't join them on the trip because she was busy launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, people previously believed Harry was concerned about Kate and the rest of his family because he flew back home in February for a suspiciously short visit.
Prince Harry reportedly didn't meet Kate Middleton on his UK visit
In February 2024, Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom for a mere 30-minute visit to Buckingham Palace. Although he checked in with his father, King Charles III, following his cancer diagnosis, he reportedly didn't have any interactions with Kate Middleton. Although Harry touched base with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, before arriving in the UK, the two had no intentions of meeting.
A source close to the royal family shared their thoughts on the matter with People, "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews," they continued. "But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad." Sadly, Harry seems to have grown accustomed to the family discord because another source told People that he seemed happy when he flew back to the US only a day after he arrived.
They noted that despite the heartbreaking circumstances, the prince had no problems creating a light atmosphere by chatting with those around him. It's safe to say that no olive branch has been extended between the brothers as of March 2024 because they couldn't keep their differences aside to attend the Diana Awards together. While William delivered a speech and distributed the awards, Harry only spoke to the recipients virtually. His physical absence at the event honoring his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, raised eyebrows because he shared such a close bond with her.
Harry hasn't publicly spoken about Kate's ill-health
When Prince Harry appeared on "Good Morning America" following his UK visit, he shared that he felt glad he could spend some time with his father, King Charles III. However, he didn't so much as mention his sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, which strengthened the idea that he wasn't overly concerned about her well-being. It's important to note that he may just be avoiding speaking about his brother and sister-in-law in public since they weren't too pleased by some of the most startling revelations in Harry's memoir "Spare."
Although Prince William and Kate Middleton's rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly existed for years, the book supposedly drove them further apart. After the release of "Spare," a source told Us Weekly, "Kate feels that Harry's actions are atrocious." They continued. "She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive." Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly in March that Kate and Harry might've had a close-knit bond at one point, so he was worried about her health like any family member. However, she wasn't interested in mending fences, so he didn't bother expressing his care either.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have also pointed out that Kate stood idly by while Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were facing a barrage of media attacks. So, Harry may have been inclined to stay silent on her matters in a similar fashion.