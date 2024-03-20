The Signs Prince Harry Isn't As Worried About Kate Middleton As Sources Say

Like the rest of the world, Prince Harry is reportedly worried about the whereabouts of his sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton. A source told Page Six that Harry can't seem to focus on much as the Kate conspiracy theories explode amid serious fake photo-op accusations. The insider also shared that the Duke of Sussex felt sure that no scandal was involved. So, Harry might just be concerned about Kate's well-being because it's been months since Kensington Palace announced that she would take a break from the public eye amid surgery recovery.

However, we have plenty of reason to believe that Harry isn't losing sleep over the Princess of Wales' unusually long departure from her duties. About a week before Page Six's article was published, Harry was spotted enjoying a ski trip in Aspen with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in photos shared by the Daily Mail. The royal even reportedly hit up the iconic Bonnie's lodge for a delicious breakfast.

Harry also couldn't help but visit Kemo Sabe, a well-loved socialite hangout spot. Even Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, doesn't seem all too concerned about Kate. She couldn't join them on the trip because she was busy launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, people previously believed Harry was concerned about Kate and the rest of his family because he flew back home in February for a suspiciously short visit.