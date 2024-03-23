A Look At Jessica Simpson's History Of Legal Troubles

In 2021, Jessica Simpson and her mother Tina Simpson celebrated gaining full control of The Jessica Simpson Collection, the fashion brand that the "With You" singer originally launched in 2005. The feat came after long-running negotiations with former majority stakeholder Sequential Brands Group Inc., who had previously filed for bankruptcy protection.

Simpson was willing to risk a lot to save the state of her brand, even putting her home up for collateral, but it was well worth it for the former pop star. "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," she told Footwear News. "After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team, and I lock into our customers completely."

Simpson's legal negotiations for The Jessica Simpson Collection ended happily, but this wasn't the first time that the Texas native experienced legal issues regarding her iconic brand. Not only did her company's original sale create an unforeseen legal problem, but she also had some baby-centered legal issues.