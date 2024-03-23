Inside Shenae Grimes' Terrifying Hallmark Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hallmark's Shenae Grimes is no stranger to interesting filming experiences. The actor got her big break on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot, "90210," airing from 2008 to 2013. Grimes had multiple fender benders while starring on the show, proving her (or her car's, at least) resilience even before she became a major star.

Even as she transitioned to roles in Hallmark movies, the actor continued to face anxiety-inducing episodes on set. Interestingly, she had one particularly terrifying experience while shooting a holiday romance, the 2023 movie "Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas." The sixth movie in the popular Hallmark franchise, "Time for Me to Come Home," marked another first for Grimes, as the actor had to deliver a real-life musical performance in front of the cast and crew. Grimes took to her Instagram page to describe the nerve-wracking moment, writing: "For real, though, this scene was absolutely terrifying to film. Never have I ever really sung in front of people." Adding to the pressure, she had to perform "Time for Me to Come Home," a song by Blake Shelton, who also served as an executive producer on the Hallmark project.