The John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Cheating Rumors, Explained
Controversial comedian John Mulaney is known for a type of humor that isn't everyone's cup of tea. While his onstage antics are what often lands Mulaney in serious hot water, such as the time he brought in Dave Chappelle as a surprise opener at one of his shows, resulting in backlash over Chappelle's insensitive jokes, his personal life also raised eyebrows in 2021.
At the time, Mulaney was married to artist Anna Marie Tendler, with whom he tied the knot in 2014. The two were longtime friends before becoming a couple, as Mulaney shared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. During their time together, he often spoke fondly of Tendler in his comedy routines and on social media, leaving the impression they were doing great. However, in December 2020, Mulaney entered rehab for his struggle with substance abuse, and shortly after completing a 60-day program, he filed for divorce from Tendler, leaving everyone confused — including Tendler herself. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she shared in a statement to People.
Adding to the drama, just days after the news of Mulaney and Tendler's split broke, a source confirmed to People that the comedian was dating actor Olivia Munn, sparking cheating rumors. The affair allegations further erupted as Munn's past comments on being infatuated with Mulaney resurfaced.
Olivia Munn pursued John Mulaney when he was engaged to Tendler
If you've been wondering why Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship is so controversial, it's because Munn publicly admitted to pursuing Mulaney while he was taken. In a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live, Munn opened up about being drawn to the comedian at talk show host Seth Meyers' 2013 wedding, even though she knew he was engaged to Anna Marie Tendler. Munn shared, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," and added, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Later in the conversation, she mentioned that she went as far as contacting Mulaney afterward but never got a response. According to a source who confirmed their relationship to People in 2021, Mulaney and Munn first crossed paths in a Los Angeles church.
Interestingly, when Mulaney sought treatment in rehab in December 2020, Munn was among the first people to publicly express her support for him. In a now-deleted tweet, Munn wrote (via the Daily Dot): "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."
Adding to the controversy, Mulaney was previously open about not wanting to have children, speaking about the matter in interviews and using it as a punchline in his comedy routines. Yet, Munn was pregnant with his child just months after news of them dating broke, fueling the rumor mill.
John Mulaney was caught lying about when he met Olivia Munn
After John Mulaney parted ways with Anna Marie Tendler, online rumors of a cheating scandal kept going rampant as Olivia Munn sported a noticeable baby bump mere months later. Mulaney seemingly attempted to dispel the rumors during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by outlining the timeline of his romance with Munn.
The comedian revealed that he first underwent rehab from September to October 2020 and claimed that he moved out of his shared home with Tendler immediately afterward. "Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," the comedian said. However, he reiterated that he had initially met Munn at Meyers' wedding in 2013, raising suspicion about his previous statement. Notably, Munn gave birth to their first child, a boy named Malcolm, in December 2021, which means she had to have gotten pregnant sometime in early spring. During a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Munn stated, "There's no way anyone could know what any of [Mulaney's] relationships were or what our relationship is."
In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Tendler shared her feelings on the tumultuous journey, describing it as "totally shocking and surreal." Still, she never publicly accused Mulaney of infidelity. In 2024, Tendler released a memoir titled "Men Have Called Her Crazy," focusing on mental health and the influence of men in her life, without mentioning Mulaney.