The John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Cheating Rumors, Explained

Controversial comedian John Mulaney is known for a type of humor that isn't everyone's cup of tea. While his onstage antics are what often lands Mulaney in serious hot water, such as the time he brought in Dave Chappelle as a surprise opener at one of his shows, resulting in backlash over Chappelle's insensitive jokes, his personal life also raised eyebrows in 2021.

At the time, Mulaney was married to artist Anna Marie Tendler, with whom he tied the knot in 2014. The two were longtime friends before becoming a couple, as Mulaney shared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. During their time together, he often spoke fondly of Tendler in his comedy routines and on social media, leaving the impression they were doing great. However, in December 2020, Mulaney entered rehab for his struggle with substance abuse, and shortly after completing a 60-day program, he filed for divorce from Tendler, leaving everyone confused — including Tendler herself. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she shared in a statement to People.

Adding to the drama, just days after the news of Mulaney and Tendler's split broke, a source confirmed to People that the comedian was dating actor Olivia Munn, sparking cheating rumors. The affair allegations further erupted as Munn's past comments on being infatuated with Mulaney resurfaced.