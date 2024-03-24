Everything To Know About The Failed GoFundMe Started To Aid Donald Trump Amid Legal Struggles

As Donald Trump continues his 2024 bid for the presidential seat, he faces several pricey legal battles, one of which led to the implementation of a failed GoFundMe campaign. The fundraiser was launched on February 16, 2024, by Trump supporter Elena Cardone, who felt compelled to help the former U.S. president following his loss in a New York civil case. In her plea for the donation drive, Cardone wrote, "The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves." Unfortunately for Trump, the account has not raised nearly enough money to cover his massive court judgment.

Trump was sued in 2022 by the state of New York through the office of Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly lying about his wealth for years to help further his businesses. When a judge agreed that Trump had committed fraud in February 2024, he was ordered to pay $355 million. The GoFundMe sought to raise the total penalty amount, though with interest being applied, Trump is on the hook for over $450 million. Cardone claimed the real estate entrepreneur's team has been in contact about collecting the money, but it's apparent he will not get anywhere near as much as he needs.