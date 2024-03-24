Everything To Know About The Failed GoFundMe Started To Aid Donald Trump Amid Legal Struggles
As Donald Trump continues his 2024 bid for the presidential seat, he faces several pricey legal battles, one of which led to the implementation of a failed GoFundMe campaign. The fundraiser was launched on February 16, 2024, by Trump supporter Elena Cardone, who felt compelled to help the former U.S. president following his loss in a New York civil case. In her plea for the donation drive, Cardone wrote, "The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves." Unfortunately for Trump, the account has not raised nearly enough money to cover his massive court judgment.
Trump was sued in 2022 by the state of New York through the office of Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly lying about his wealth for years to help further his businesses. When a judge agreed that Trump had committed fraud in February 2024, he was ordered to pay $355 million. The GoFundMe sought to raise the total penalty amount, though with interest being applied, Trump is on the hook for over $450 million. Cardone claimed the real estate entrepreneur's team has been in contact about collecting the money, but it's apparent he will not get anywhere near as much as he needs.
The GoFundMe has seemingly stalled at a little over $1.4 million
The controversial GoFundMe account launched for Donald Trump saw significant donations in its early days. One of the largest contributions was $10,000. Multiple other donors gave up $5,000 to help Trump cover the fine and any appeal expenses he accrues. By February 23, 2024, the balance in the account had topped $1 million. Though it was apparent that the aid poured in immediately for the part-time Mar-a-Lago resident, it has slowed down since then. In fact, as of March 21, 2024, only a little over $1.6 million had been raised.
In the days after the stiff penalty was handed down, Trump requested to make a deal that would see him pay $100 million. A judge denied this request, leaving the embattled Republican to either pay the entire amount in cash or find a bonding company to help secure the payment, which is accumulating $112,000 in interest every day that it goes unpaid. For now, Trump's team has said he cannot cover the tab, and the GoFundMe will likely not do much to help him. This doesn't appear to be swaying Trump's White House bid, which may have more sinister motivations than previously believed.
Another Trump supporter previously launched a GoFundMe in his honor
Elena Cardone is not the only Donald Trump follower who has created a fundraising initiative to help him out of a bind. In 2018, while serving as the 45th U.S. president, Trump was calling on Congress to provide money for him to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. As they battled over the funding, Iraq war veteran Brian Kolfage launched the "We The People Will Fund The Wall" fundraiser. The plan was to raise $200 million before the goal was raised to $1 billion (it was later dropped to $31 million. The initiative brought in over $25 million in donations and was renamed "We The People BUILT the Wall."
The money was refunded to contributors in 2019, as it was determined that the federal government could not accept the donations. In 2023, Kolfage was sentenced to a little over four years in prison for defrauding those who donated to his crowdfunding campaign. "Brian Kolfage and (co-defendant) Andrew Badolato abused the trust of donors to We Build the Wall and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to line their own pockets," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
It remains to be seen if Cardone's fund drive will end with refunds. However, judging by the bleak earnings on the latest measure to help Trump's legal troubles, it's certainly a possibility.