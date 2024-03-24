William Once Reportedly Ditched Kate Middleton On Valentine's Day For Rose Hanbury

Even if you're not usually tuned into royal news, you're probably familiar with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. With Kate Middleton recovering after her mysterious health crisis, the public's curiosity about her absence sparked rumors, once again, of a potential affair. Given the scarce information from Kensington Palace regarding the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, wild conspiracy theories emerged to explain her disappearance.

One of the most widely circulated suggested that William, Prince of Wales, may have been involved in an affair with Hanbury, who is a known friend of the royals. As the story continues to evolve, more speculations emerge daily, including some older ones. According to a story published by Marca in 2023, William reportedly ditched Middleton on Valentine's Day for Hanbury. When paired with seemingly unrelated royal comments from the same year, the scenario doesn't seem as improbable as it might initially appear.

Just weeks before the outlet ran the report, the princess visited the city of Leeds as part of her campaign for "Shaping Us," a project that aims to highlight the significance of a child's early years. During her tour, Middleton stopped to chat with a florist, who jokingly asked whether William would be getting roses for her on Valentine's Day. Interestingly, Kate cryptically responded, "I don't think he will do," (via the Daily Mail).