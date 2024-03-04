Rose Hanbury Subtly Shut Down Prince William Affair Rumors Amid Kate Middleton's Disappearance

The picture on the Houghton Hall Instagram page included the name of the artist and the sculpture in the caption — "Ryan Gander's 'Really shiny things that don't mean anything" – and that artwork in particular could be interpreted as a comment on any potential rumors about Rose Hanbury and William, Prince of Wales. It was created to comment on how people can give significance to things that aren't actually of particular value and importance. The piece is on display on the grounds at Houghton Hall.

In the past, the Rose Hanbury affair rumors allegedly brought Prince William and Kate Middleton closer. But for them to come up again as the Princess of Wales is dealing with her health problems seems like it would add an unnecessary layer of stress to what may be an already tense time for the Wales family.

Along with the rumors that Hanbury has something to do with Kate's absence from the public eye, there's also plenty of guesses as to what her surgery was for with some royal fans thinking Kate's abdominal surgery is connected to her past pregnancies. Kate deserves privacy when it comes to her health, of course, and it seems that the royals are respecting that by keeping updates to a minimum, so it's unlikely that we'll get more in-depth details about her health any time soon — if ever.