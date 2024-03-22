What Really Happened To Kate Middleton Is Finally Clear & It's So Heartbreaking

After much public speculation and worrying about Catherine, Princess of Wales, the mystery has finally been solved. Kate Middleton herself finally explained the nature of her surgery and recovery. On March 22, she announced that she was diagnosed with cancer and has been going through chemotherapy out of the spotlight.

The news put to rest the wildest theories about Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye. Some suggested the princess' "planned abdominal surgery" was either a tummy tuck to hide the evidence of her three pregnancies or a hysterectomy to prevent any more. Murmurs of other surgical enhancements abounded, as did concern about a possible eating disorder. Spanish journalist Concha Calleja claimed Princess Kate had been in an induced coma following complications from the surgery. Naturally, there were also whispers about the state of her marriage to Prince William.

Those rumors were totally off base, as Kate explained her unspecified cancer diagnosis after her abdominal surgery came as a shock to her family. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she said.

