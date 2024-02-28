The Wildest Theories About Kate Middleton's Absence From The Public Eye

Trigger warning: Please note that this piece discusses eating disorders.

Kensington Palace issued a statement on January 17th, 2024, informing the public about Catherine, Princess of Wales, undergoing "planned abdominal surgery." The statement provided minimal details, only mentioning the expected duration of Kate's hospital stay, which was between 10 and 14 days, and her anticipated return to royal duties, unlikely to happen until after Easter 2024. Despite Kate's "wish that her personal medical information remains private," various wild theories have emerged online regarding her absence from the public eye.

Kensington Palace's statement mentioned that they would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," leaving space for conspiracy theories about her surgery and subsequent recovery to rage on. Expectedly, the internet has been rife with them, ranging from claims that Kate was in a coma to rumors of a low-key royal separation. Despite numerous reports indicating that the Princess is recovering well, social media users can't stop guessing what's happening behind the royal scenes.

While there are definitely details about Kate's surgery that don't add up, such as the duration of her hospital stay and lengthy recovery period, certain conspiracy theories surrounding her health crisis are particularly far-fetched. Here are the five most outlandish ones.