The Wildest Theories About Kate Middleton's Absence From The Public Eye
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trigger warning: Please note that this piece discusses eating disorders.
Kensington Palace issued a statement on January 17th, 2024, informing the public about Catherine, Princess of Wales, undergoing "planned abdominal surgery." The statement provided minimal details, only mentioning the expected duration of Kate's hospital stay, which was between 10 and 14 days, and her anticipated return to royal duties, unlikely to happen until after Easter 2024. Despite Kate's "wish that her personal medical information remains private," various wild theories have emerged online regarding her absence from the public eye.
Kensington Palace's statement mentioned that they would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," leaving space for conspiracy theories about her surgery and subsequent recovery to rage on. Expectedly, the internet has been rife with them, ranging from claims that Kate was in a coma to rumors of a low-key royal separation. Despite numerous reports indicating that the Princess is recovering well, social media users can't stop guessing what's happening behind the royal scenes.
While there are definitely details about Kate's surgery that don't add up, such as the duration of her hospital stay and lengthy recovery period, certain conspiracy theories surrounding her health crisis are particularly far-fetched. Here are the five most outlandish ones.
A Spanish journalist claimed Kate was in a medically induced coma
Despite reports of Catherine, Princess of Wales, being discharged from the hospital on January 29th, 2024, following her abdominal surgery, she still hasn't been seen in public. While Kensington Palace did announce that Kate would remain out of the public eye until after Easter, her lengthy absence has fueled speculation and conspiracy theories. According to some, Kate might be in a coma, marking one of the most extreme theories about her absence.
A Spanish journalist, Concha Calleja, sparked the unfounded rumor, claiming on her Spanish TV show "Fiesta" that Kate's health scare was more severe than publicly disclosed, as reported by The Times. "The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose. The decision was to put [Kate] in an induced coma," Calleja claimed on-air, asserting that Kate required intubation to save her life. Despite Kensington Palace vehemently denying the coma allegations to The Times, Calleja persisted with her claims. In a subsequent episode of "Fiesta," she continued to insist that what she said was true and claimed her source from the palace was reliable, per Marca.
Interestingly, Prince William abruptly withdrew from attending the memorial service for the late former King Constantine of Greece on February 27th, with Kensington Palace citing a "personal matter." A royal source, speaking to CNN, clarified that the issue was unrelated to King Charles III's health, drawing even more suspicion about Kate's health crisis.
Some are convinced Kate's secretly battling an eating disorder
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been on the leaner side in terms of physique, leading to eating disorder speculations over the years. Amid her lengthy recovery after her abdominal surgery, some are convinced that the royal is absent from public engagements due to her struggle with bulimia nervosa.
Notably, in October 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @ExposingRoyals, shared a post suggesting that Kate was battling bulimia, citing bandages on her fingers as evidence. "Is Kate Middleton battling bulimia? She's been seen again with bandages on her fingers! On October 4th, she was fine; on October 5th, not so much. This clearly isn't another 'trampoline mishap,' but something much more serious," read the tweet. People with bulimia may develop Russell's sign, a physical symptom characterized by bruised, callused, or scarred knuckles from rubbing against their teeth during self-induced vomiting. In the photos posted by @ExposingRoyals, Kate is shown wearing bandages on her index and middle fingers, potentially indicating the condition. While there are various explanations for hand injuries, Kate has been seen with finger bandages on multiple occasions in the past.
The narrative prompted theories suggesting a potential connection between Kate's surgery and the speculated eating disorder, with some even questioning the authenticity of her medical procedure. According to a source from In Touch Weekly, Prince William is troubled by the bulimia allegations and is concerned about the public's perception of his family.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Others believe Kate underwent a hysterectomy due to royal rules
Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, have chosen to disclose limited details regarding Kate's abdominal surgery, fueling speculation about its nature. Among the various theories circulating online, one widely believed suggestion is that the Princess underwent either a partial or full hysterectomy, a surgical procedure removing the uterus.
One X user suggested that Kate might have had the surgery "because the Queen can't be pregnant," while another speculated that it could be related to her "awful pregnancies." Notably, while the Queen of England isn't prohibited from pregnancy, Kate did face difficulties during all three of hers. The royal suffered from a condition called Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), which manifests as severe nausea and vomiting throughout the entire pregnancy. Although hysterectomy isn't a treatment for HG, it does prevent future pregnancies.
Notably, the recovery period for an abdominal hysterectomy typically ranges from six to eight weeks, coinciding with the time Kate took off from royal engagements. With her anticipated return to public appearances around Easter, which falls on March 31st in 2024, Kate would have approximately nine full weeks to recuperate. Given that the Princess is a highly public figure and a mother of three, it is not unusual that she might have wanted an additional week or two to recover after such an invasive procedure, if indeed that's the case.
The Princess' lengthy absence is fueling plastic surgery rumors
Another wild theory on why Catherine, Princess of Wales, is taking so long to come back to her public engagements could be due to undergoing secret plastic surgery. While some speculate that the alleged cosmetic procedure might be related to Kate's body, forcing her to maintain a low profile until fully recovered, others theorize that the surgery could have been botched, thus explaining Kate's lengthy absence.
Notably, as Kensington Palace immediately announced that Kate would be in recovery until after Easter 2024, the notion of botched plastic surgery seems highly unlikely. However, she could have undergone a procedure with an extended recovery period, as suggested by Dr. Ryan Neinstein of Neinstein Plastic Surgery. Dr. Neinstein told In Touch Weekly that he believes Kate may have gotten an abdominoplasty, also known as a tummy tuck, and he's not the only one. An X user shared, "Why is the press pretending like Kate Middleton didn't get a tummy tuck? I could be wrong, but that's the vibes it's giving off."
However, the expected hospital stay for such a procedure would be up to three days, which is far less than the 13 days the Princess spent at the London Clinic, where she was treated. Interestingly, the London Clinic does offer abdominoplasty services, but given Kate's slender physique, it doesn't seem probable that she underwent one.
Some people think Kate's absence is a marital discord indicator
As Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to stay out of the spotlight, rumors about a potential divorce between her and Prince William have surfaced online. In a Reddit subthread discussing Kate's absence, one user commented, "If there is an issue with their marriage, I imagine [King Charles III's] cancer diagnosis has put a sudden urgency in their decisions."
Notably, William ignited rumors about his marriage to Kate with a single statement. On X, the royal shared his opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict, written entirely in first person. Interestingly, the statement was posted on the royal couple's joint X account, yet Kate was absent from the statement, which many deemed suspicious. "A statement from The Prince of Wales," reads the caption. Social media users have interpreted this approach as indicative of marital problems between the two, with one Reddit user suggesting, "They are gently introducing William as a solo entity. The details are not yet finalized; they are trying to avoid the utter chaos of a Charles/Diana divorce." Similarly, a user on X speculated that William's solo announcement was a way "to announce a separation without announcing a separation."
Royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals, told Grazia UK that the public was dissecting William's statement too much, suggesting that the decision to make a solo statement was likely a way to respect Kate's desire for privacy during her recovery from surgery.