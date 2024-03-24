Here's What Happened To Robin Meade

If you tuned into HLN's daily "Morning Express" news broadcast during its nearly 20-year tenure on the network, you're no stranger to Robin Meade's warm and welcoming greeting: "Good morning, sunshine!" Though the award-winning journalist didn't begin heading her own show until 2005, Meade quickly made a name for herself after joining HLN for her first day as a correspondent on September 11, 2001 — little did she know, it would be quite the day to transition from regional to national news reporting.

Before she made it big as a famous news anchor, Meade grew up in the Midwest and was crowned Miss Ohio in 1992. She pivoted from pageants to press, working at local news stations and even winning a career-defining Emmy award in 1995 for her coverage of the Metra train collision in Illinois that year. So when HLN decided to add a new morning show to their roster of programming, Meade's personality and experience positioned her as the star anchor the network envisioned heading the project.

After almost two decades at the helm of the beloved broadcast (which made her the longest-running anchor of a national morning news show), Meade said her final "Good morning, sunshine" on December 5, 2022. When the network's parent company chose to restructure due to financial problems, "Morning Express With Robin Meade" was canceled, and a significant chapter of Meade's life was closed — but it's far from the end of her story.