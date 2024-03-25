How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Felt About Family Guy's Brutal Depiction Of Them

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exchanged vows in May 2018, it seemed like a real-life Hallmark movie. Who could resist a romance between an American commoner and the son of a future king? Then the fairy tale turned out to be more like "Into the Woods," as the Sussexes found the disadvantages of being a royal couple outweighed the fancy perks. Fleeing the UK for the laid-back California life hasn't helped matters much. In fact, their post-palace doings have stirred up even more criticism and outright mockery from both sides of the pond — including a ribbing from some very popular animated series.

In October 2023, "Family Guy" aired an episode in which lead character Peter Griffin has a beef with Tom Selleck over a shady reverse mortgage deal. He vows to "go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," and the scene abruptly cuts to the ex-royals basking by a pool as their butler brings them their "millions from Netflix for no one knows what." Just then, Meghan reminds her hub that it's time to do their "daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco," to which the disgusted prince replies, "I shouldn't have left the made-up nonsense."

The spoof reportedly didn't go over well with the Sussexes. Sources told Closer magazine the two considered the episode an "outrageous slur" to their reputations, as well as further proof "they're not being taken seriously enough."