What Could Happen If Prince Harry Becomes A U.S. Citizen?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense scrutiny since they began their courtship in 2016. Over the years, they tied the knot, departed from the royal family, and settled in the United States. Throughout their journey, they've confronted security challenges, public disapproval, and relentless media criticism.

Despite the vitriol that's been thrown their way, there are times when Harry and Meghan just seem like a normal couple adapting to life outside "the firm." But just when it seems like the drama surrounding the Sussexes is subsiding, it rears its regal brow once again.

In February 2024, Harry revealed that he considered applying for U.S. citizenship. When asked by Good Morning America if anything is stopping him from becoming a U.S. citizen, the prince replied, "I have no idea. ... American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now." Insiders contend that Harry becoming a U.S. citizen is a rather farfetched prospect. However, throughout the years there have been some dubious theories about Harry and Meghan that turned out to be true. Only time will tell whether the rebel prince will leave Blighty behind for good, but in the interest of speculation, what exactly could happen if Prince Harry becomes a U.S. citizen?