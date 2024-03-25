What We Know About Jaden Smith's Girlfriend, Sab Zada

When singer and actor Jaden Smith went social media official with Sab Zada in February 2024, many of his fans wanted to know more about the mystery woman. Smith shared four photos of him and Zada on Twitter, each of which showed the couple appearing quite cozy. While their relationship may be new to some, the pair seems to have been together since at least September 2020. That month, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was seen hand-in-hand with Zada at a movie theater in Los Angeles alongside several friends. While they haven't given any formal interviews about their romance, they've been spotted several times, including during a February 2022 date to Disneyland's Sweetheart's Nite.

Outside of Smith, the young model has built a massive social media following. When they first began hanging out, the influencer held over 554,000 Instagram followers. That number has ballooned to about 900,000 as of March 2024. With Zada being signed to Select Model Global, her page is filled with both professional photoshoots and selfies, many of which show her sporting either blond or pink hair. However, Zada is much more than a pretty face; she uses her platform to showcase her creativity and lend her voice to several societal issues.