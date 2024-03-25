What To Know About Donald Trump's Relationship With Kristi Noem

To some, Kristi Noem is known as the first female governor of South Dakota. To others, she's the governor who got raked over the coals for giving an advertisement-like shout-out to a non-South Dakota dentist for fixing her smile. Others know her because of her role in the Republican arena — one that regularly includes Donald Trump.

First elected to her governorship in 2018, then re-elected in 2022, Noem has been a fan of and political ally to Trump throughout his campaigns and during his presidency. As the king of "The Apprentice" seeks out another turn as President of the United States via the 2024 election, the "rancher, farmer, and small business owner" (as her governor bio states) has unequivocally thrown her support behind him.

"He is a man of significance, he is the leader, the fighter that our country needs," she publicly stated during a rally in her home state in September 2023, as noted by Forbes. "He has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America. I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country." It's a favor she's more than happy to return — when she first ran for governor of South Dakota in 2018, then-president Trump threw her an endorsement and a fundraiser to help lead her campaign to victory. Their relationship appears to be both mutually beneficial and built on mutual political admiration.