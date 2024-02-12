5 People Donald Trump Could Pick As His 2024 Running Mate

The race for the Republican presidential primaries is down to former President Donald Trump and former Governor Nikki Haley. Save for a judicial ruling, Trump appears to be the favorite to win. This has, of course, driven significant attention toward his potential picks for vice president. Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, now regarded as a MAGA traitor, is certainly not in the running. However, there are several prominent politicians that Trump could consider partnering with in his bid to become president again.

The MAGA leader has commented about his possible choices without revealing who his pick is. However, we can infer a couple of key things from his statements. Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier that "people won't be that surprised" by his pick. He's also made it clear to NBC's Kristen Welker that there's no rush to announce his pick since no vice president "has ever made that kind of difference." Trump has also commented on whether his pick will be a woman: "I like the concept, but we're going to pick the best person." So, who could Trump's VP be? Here's a list of politicians likely to be Trump's running mate and what he's said about them.