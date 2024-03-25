The Taylor Swift And Zendaya Drama, Explained

If you were a Swiftie in 2014, you undoubtedly remember Zendaya being part of the Swift squad, a group of Taylor Swift's closest celebrities. However, as time passed, it seemed that the relationship between the two stars had soured.

When speaking to People in 2015, Zendaya shared that she and Swift connected through text messages before meeting in person, noting, "Honestly, she's really a sweetheart. She's definitely someone who is just a really, really nice person." That same year, the former Disney star appeared in Swift's music video for Bad Blood," a track widely believed to target Katy Perry. Zendaya further praised her friend during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating, "Anyone who knows Taylor knows that she's just a genius."

However, despite their apparent bond, Zendaya unexpectedly sided with another celebrity instead of Swift during a tumultuous period for the singer. In 2016, Swift infamously got into a feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which hurt her more than we knew. The drama led Swift to withdraw from the public eye for an entire year, as she shared with TIME Magazine during a 2023 interview. "I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore," the star explained. Interestingly, Zendaya appears to have been one of the people Swift chose to distance herself from.