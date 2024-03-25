Kate Middleton Reportedly Spends Major Amounts Of Money To Maintain Her Looks

As one would expect from a royal such as Catherine, Princess of Wales, she doesn't manage her looks at home, instead relying on professionals. According to Vogue Australia, Kate Middleton reportedly spent around $3,100 in 2012 to get her hair colored every six weeks, along with $2,500 for regular cuts at Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa. She also invested an extra $13,500 for keratin treatments and regular blowouts (three per week, FYI). The outlet's estimates suggest that the princess spends roughly $2,200 per year on cosmetics, including skincare and makeup products. Notably, she's also said to indulge in the luxurious Bee Venom facials every two weeks, done at the London-based Heaven, which sets her back around $6,500 annually.

Regarding her wardrobe, Middleton reportedly invested about $110,000 in new pieces in 2012 alone. Notably, the princess is known for embracing vintage fashion and occasionally re-wearing pieces, which may explain why her clothing budget isn't higher. Although they included Middleton's annual gym membership in their report, it's highly unlikely that she frequents a public facility, no matter how luxurious. According to the Daily Mail, the beloved royal prefers activities such as CrossFit, yoga, cycling, and running, and there's no indication that she regularly uses a personal trainer. Notably, this report is from 2012, meaning that her beauty and lifestyle habits have probably evolved in the interim, potentially altering Middleton's budget.